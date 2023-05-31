Joku-usin Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joku-usin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Faron Grasslands Sky.

Our guide will help you find the Joku-usin Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Short Circuit” trial to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Traveling to the Joku-usin Shrine can be a little tedious, as the surrounding Sky Islands are in a perpetual thunder storm. You may need to bring some shock resistance and tweak your arsenal so it comprises shock-resistant gear (weapon, bow, and shield).

Joku-usin Shrine location

The Joku-usin Shrine is found within the Faron Grasslands Sky region. The exact coordinates for the Joku-usin Shrine are (1074, -3347, 0786). If you’re progressing through the main story, you may come across the Joku-usin Shrine by happenstance, but if not, you may need to go out of your way to reach this location.

The Joku-usin Shrine can be found on the Thunderhead Isles, which is clouded in a storm on the southern section of the Sky map.

How to get to the Joku-usin Shrine

To reach the Joku-usin Shrine, you can either use the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower or ride a piece of fallen rubble up into the Sky layer with Recall.

From the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, head to the southwest into the storm to find the Thunderhead Isles. If you decide to glide over from the skyview tower, you’ll either need Tulin’s ability or two upgrades to your stamina.

Progress through the isles until you reach the island just below the isle with the device dispenser. The island above you will have see-through walls, which will allow you to see the Joku-usin Shrine inside. To get inside, you’ll need to make a railcar contraption and then use Ascend to rise through the floor.

On this island, you’ll find a few wooden pallets and a couple fans. Place one of the wooden pallets flat onto the ground, and attach one of the wooden planks to its face in a vertical manner like in the image above. Put your creation on top of the rails, so the vertical plank fits in between the rails.

Grab one of the fans found on the island and attach it to your creation, so the fan would push your contraption forward. Activate the fan to start moving your vehicle, and then deactivate it just before your under the island. Use Ascend to rise into the island to find the Joku-usin Shrine.

Joku-usin Shrine walkthrough

The Joku-usin Shrine is very fitting for its outside environment: You’ll use electric weapons to shock all of the Constructs within. In this “Proving Grounds” challenge, you will be stripped away of all of your equipment, but at least you’ll be given a few wooden sticks.

In the “Proving Grounds: Short Circuit” challenge, you’ll need to defeat five Soldier Constructs and one Soldier Construct III. You can either take on each Construct head on with your wooden sticks, or take advantage of the shock fruit to take down the regular Soldier Constructs in one hit. One of the Soldier Constructs is also equipped with a shock-emitter club that will help you take down the Soldier Construct III.

If you run out of shock weapons and shock fruit, Fuse your wooden sticks with the Construct horns or take down the Constructs with your bow. Once every enemy is defeated, the exit will open, revealing a chest containing an electro elixir. Then, you can complete the shrine and retrieve your Light of Blessing.