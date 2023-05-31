Mayamats Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayamats Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands.

Our guide will help you find the Mayamats Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the ‘A Route for a Ball’ puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Mayamats Shrine location

Mayamats Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region. Its exact location is (-4637, -1514, 0452). You’ll find it on the south side of the highlands west of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

Mayamats Shrine walkthrough

Mayamats Shrine, like the ‘A Route for a Ball’ challenge suggests, is about solving a series of challenges with Ultrahand and balls.

1. When you come down the steps into Mayamats Shrine, there will be a bowl for a ball on your left and the exit will be right ahead of you. But you can’t do anything about it yet.

2. Head around to the left and use the air vents to paraglide up to the next level.

3. Take a left to find a ball on a shelf that’s out of reach.

4. Step into the alcove below it and use Ascend to hop up to the ball.

5. Grab it with Ultrahand and drop it to the floor.

6. Carry the ball back the way you came and drop it into the trench on the left.

7. Hop across the ball to reach the chest on the far side with a Large Zonai Charge inside. If you’re having trouble, you can use Ultrahand and Recall to make the crossing easier.

8. Carry the ball farther to the right. You’ll find a vertical channel in the wall there with a funnel shape at the top.

9. Drop the ball into that funnel, and then use Ascend to climb up through it.

10. In the next area, you’ll see a smaller ball rolling from left to right across some ramps on the wall ahead of you.

11. Use Recall to pause the rolling ball on the left ramp. Let it back up a little and then unpause your Recall ability. This will remove the ball’s momentum so it falls onto the rails below the gap.

12. Carry the smaller ball back and attach it to the larger one.

13. Take the pair back to the rails leading down to the start of the shrine. Place the larger one on the rail and let it slide down, carrying the smaller ball with it.

14. Paraglide down along the rails (to avoid the air vent) to follow the balls. Unstick the smaller ball from the larger one, and drop it into the bowl by the exit gate.

15. Head through the gate and collect your Light of Blessing.