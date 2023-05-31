 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mayamats Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘A Route for a Ball’ puzzle

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mayamats Shrine exterior Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Mayamats Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands.

Our guide will help you find the Mayamats Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the ‘A Route for a Ball’ puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Mayamats Shrine location

Mayamats Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region. Its exact location is (-4637, -1514, 0452). You’ll find it on the south side of the highlands west of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

Mayamats Shrine walkthrough

Mayamats Shrine, like the ‘A Route for a Ball’ challenge suggests, is about solving a series of challenges with Ultrahand and balls.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link riding wind from an air vent in Mayamats Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. When you come down the steps into Mayamats Shrine, there will be a bowl for a ball on your left and the exit will be right ahead of you. But you can’t do anything about it yet.

2. Head around to the left and use the air vents to paraglide up to the next level.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link standing near a platform to use Ascend through to reach a large metal ball in Mayamats Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Take a left to find a ball on a shelf that’s out of reach.

4. Step into the alcove below it and use Ascend to hop up to the ball.

5. Grab it with Ultrahand and drop it to the floor.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link placing a large metal ball to reach a chest in Mayamats Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Carry the ball back the way you came and drop it into the trench on the left.

7. Hop across the ball to reach the chest on the far side with a Large Zonai Charge inside. If you’re having trouble, you can use Ultrahand and Recall to make the crossing easier.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link placing a large metal ball at the top of a funnel in Mayamats Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

8. Carry the ball farther to the right. You’ll find a vertical channel in the wall there with a funnel shape at the top.

9. Drop the ball into that funnel, and then use Ascend to climb up through it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using Recall to stop a rolling ball in Mayamats Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

10. In the next area, you’ll see a smaller ball rolling from left to right across some ramps on the wall ahead of you.

11. Use Recall to pause the rolling ball on the left ramp. Let it back up a little and then unpause your Recall ability. This will remove the ball’s momentum so it falls onto the rails below the gap.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using Ultrahand to place a pair of metal balls on rails in Mayamats Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

12. Carry the smaller ball back and attach it to the larger one.

13. Take the pair back to the rails leading down to the start of the shrine. Place the larger one on the rail and let it slide down, carrying the smaller ball with it.

14. Paraglide down along the rails (to avoid the air vent) to follow the balls. Unstick the smaller ball from the larger one, and drop it into the bowl by the exit gate.

15. Head through the gate and collect your Light of Blessing.

