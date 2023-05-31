Jochisiu Shrine location and ‘Keys Born of Water’ walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jochisiu Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Jochisiu Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Keys Born of Water” quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Jochisiu Shrine location and Keys Born of Water starting point

The Jochisiu Shrine is found within the West Necluda region, just west of the Dueling Peaks. The exact coordinates are (0931, -1902, 0030).

Jochisiu Shrine and Keys Born of Water walkthrough

The “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest that unlocks the Jochisiu Shrine tests Link’s elemental thinking and requires a bit of well-timed Ultrahand work.

1. Locate the stone temple on the road alongside Squabble River and walk up the stairs. Find the Steward Construct to the left of the three diamond-holed stone slabs and speak to it to trigger the side quest.

2. After zipping through the dialogue, head to the right to find a number of dragon-faced emitters sitting on the shelves. Test each one to see which is the Flame Emitter and which is the Frost Emitter. Use Ultrahand to bring the Frost Emitter down to Squabble River.

3. Once by the river (the shallow cove next to the fallen Zonai arch is a good spot), set down and activate the Frost Emitter. Use Ultrahand to lift up the Frost Emitter above the water and position it pointing downward. Blasting the frost air at the water will create floating ice squares. Create a bunch of them, then for ease of transport, use Ultrahand to attach them all together. Bring the stack back to the temple.

4. Set the stack of ice down in the temple and jiggle off one of the sheets. Use Ultrahand to reposition it vertically and place it into the first diamond-holed slab. The ice should click into the stone and unlock the first pillar within the temple.

5. Next, find your Flame Emitter and use it to light up the extinguished campfire in the center of the temple. When the flame is burning, use Ultrahand to grab and vertically position the next sheet of ice. This sheet is too big to fit in the next diamond hole, but hold it over the fire for a second or two to melt it down. When sized correctly, it’ll click right into and unlock the second diamond-holed slab.

6. Do the same thing with the next sheet of ice, but let it melt down even more until it’s half the size of a normal sheet. Position the ice vertically once again and click it into the third diamond-holed slab.

7. Once all three stone slabs are down, a green crystal will manifest in the air above the temple and create the shrine. Run out of the temple to the dirt hill to the right to find the Jochisiu Shrine sitting above among the trees.

8. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a Big Battery. Trigger the sigil to collect your Light of Blessing.