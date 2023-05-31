 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jochisiu Shrine location and ‘Keys Born of Water’ walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Keys Born of Water’ Rauru’s Blessing puzzle

By Matt Patches
/ new
Link in front of the Jochisiu Shrine after completing the Keys Born of Water shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Jochisiu Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Jochisiu Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Keys Born of Water” quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Jochisiu Shrine location and Keys Born of Water starting point

The Jochisiu Shrine is found within the West Necluda region, just west of the Dueling Peaks. The exact coordinates are (0931, -1902, 0030).

Jochisiu Shrine and Keys Born of Water walkthrough

The “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest that unlocks the Jochisiu Shrine tests Link’s elemental thinking and requires a bit of well-timed Ultrahand work.

Link drops down to the Jochisiu Shrine location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link stands in front of the Squabble River temple for the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest Images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Locate the stone temple on the road alongside Squabble River and walk up the stairs. Find the Steward Construct to the left of the three diamond-holed stone slabs and speak to it to trigger the side quest.

Link talks to a Steward Construct about the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. After zipping through the dialogue, head to the right to find a number of dragon-faced emitters sitting on the shelves. Test each one to see which is the Flame Emitter and which is the Frost Emitter. Use Ultrahand to bring the Frost Emitter down to Squabble River.

Link examines the Frost and Flame Emitters in the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest
Link tests a Frost Emitter at the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest Images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Once by the river (the shallow cove next to the fallen Zonai arch is a good spot), set down and activate the Frost Emitter. Use Ultrahand to lift up the Frost Emitter above the water and position it pointing downward. Blasting the frost air at the water will create floating ice squares. Create a bunch of them, then for ease of transport, use Ultrahand to attach them all together. Bring the stack back to the temple.

Link creates ice sheets using a Frost Emitter in the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Set the stack of ice down in the temple and jiggle off one of the sheets. Use Ultrahand to reposition it vertically and place it into the first diamond-holed slab. The ice should click into the stone and unlock the first pillar within the temple.

Link places a sheet of ice in a key hole in the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Next, find your Flame Emitter and use it to light up the extinguished campfire in the center of the temple. When the flame is burning, use Ultrahand to grab and vertically position the next sheet of ice. This sheet is too big to fit in the next diamond hole, but hold it over the fire for a second or two to melt it down. When sized correctly, it’ll click right into and unlock the second diamond-holed slab.

Link melts an ice sheet in the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Do the same thing with the next sheet of ice, but let it melt down even more until it’s half the size of a normal sheet. Position the ice vertically once again and click it into the third diamond-holed slab.

7. Once all three stone slabs are down, a green crystal will manifest in the air above the temple and create the shrine. Run out of the temple to the dirt hill to the right to find the Jochisiu Shrine sitting above among the trees.

Link looks at Jochisiu Shrine after completing the “Keys Born of Water” shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The view from afar once you’ve unlocked Jochisiu Shrine
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

8. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a Big Battery. Trigger the sigil to collect your Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Orochium Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce
/ new

Nouda Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

The best new Star Trek show is free to watch on YouTube

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Timothy Olyphant faces off against a dangerous killer in Justified sequel series

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Florida’s big fighting game tournament is becoming unsafe for trans attendees

By Ian Walker

Kudanisar Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon