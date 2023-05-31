Kudanisar Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kudanisar Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Desert region.

Our guide will help you find the Kudanisar Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Bridging the Sands” challenge to collect the chests and Light of Blessing.

If you haven’t completed the “Riju of the Gerudo Town” main quest line, you may have an even more difficult time of reaching this shrine, as the surrounding areas will be covered in a massive sandstorm. We recommend that you complete that segment of the main story first, so you’ll have an easier time spotting the shrine and exploring the region.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Kudanisar Shrine location

The Kudanisar Shrine is found within the Gerudo Desert region. The exact coordinates are (-4168, -2144, 0050). This shrine can be a little difficult to reach as it’s surrounded by drifting sands and powerful Soldier Constructs.

There are a few methods of reaching the shrine: gliding or creating a sled vehicle. To reach the Kudanisar Shrine by gliding, travel to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, and glide over to the shrine’s entrance. If you’d like to create a powered sled, there are a lot of wooden planks to the north and to the south of the shrine. Attach a fan and a steering stick to the wooden plank, and steer it towards the shrine’s platform.

Kudanisar Shrine walkthrough

The Kudanisar Shrine tests your ability to traverse drifting sands with wooden planks and empowered sleds.

1. Proceed down the stairs to find wooden planks floating down the sand.

2. Hop across the wooden planks to the next platform. If you don’t make it on top of the wooden planks, continue as far as you can to either the next wooden plank or the other platform.

3. Grab one of the drifting wooden planks with Ultrahand, and lean it against the fence ahead of you. It will drift with the sand, but it’ll get stopped by the wall.

4. Take a running leap over to the wooden ramp, and use the ramp to climb over the wall.

5. Defeat the Construct hiding behind the wooden plank.

6. Make your way across the drifting sand to the ladder ahead of you by jumping to the wooden planks.

7. Climb up the ladder and step on the square orange button to launch a small ball across the room.

8. Face the direction that the ball was sent to find a staircase that leads down to the drifting sand.

9. Glide over to the two Zonai sled contraptions, and drive one of them over to the cube platform with a Construct on top of it to the right.

10. Park your vehicle on the same side as the flat wooden plank and grab the upright wooden plank with Ultrahand.

11. Lean the wooden plank onto the platform where the Construct is standing to create a ramp, and make your way onto the platform.

12. Defeat the Construct, and open the chest to find a hasty elixir.

13. Hop back onto your vehicle, which may need to be readjusted to point towards the platform where the ball was sent.

14. Drive your vehicle underneath the see-through platforms, and use Ascend to reach the higher floor.

15. Defeat the two Constructs, and make your way to the lower level to find two Zonai sled contraptions, a button, and the ball, which is conveniently blocked by a gate.

16. Attach the ball to the front of one of the Zonai sled contraptions, and then step onto teh button to open the gate.

17. Use Ultrahand to move the sled onto the sand, and take control of the vehicle.

18. Drive the vehicle back to where you got the first sled to find two wooden planks laying flat on the ground and one wooden plank upright in the sand.

19. Attach the three wooden planks together lengthwise to create a bridge that will cover the gap between the stairs and the platform.

20. Detach the ball from your vehicle, and place it into the bowl switch at the top of the stairs to unlock the exit.

21. Return back to your vehicle at the bottom of the bridge, and turn to the left to spot a chest hanging by a rope in the distance.

22. Adjust your vehicle to point in the direction of the hanging chest, and drive over to the lone platform in the sand.

23. Shoot the rope with an arrow, and quickly switch to Ultrahand to grab the drifting chest.

24. Place the chest onto the platform, and open it to receive 10 arrows.

25. Return to the shrine’s exit by riding the sled contraption over to the bridge, and complete the shrine to receive a Light of Blessing.