Jiotak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jiotak Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon region.

Our guide will help you find the Jiotak Shrine location and walk you through how to access it by minecart to collect the chest and Light of Blessing. Finding the shrine is a puzzle in itself, and requires a lengthy ride through Eldin Canyon’s underground.

Jiotak Shrine location

The Jiotak shrine is found within the Eldin Canyon region. To access it, you’ll need armor or elixirs that offer flame guard protection. The Flamebreaker Set (boots, helm, and armor) will make you fireproof, so you can focus on your minecart rollercoaster ride to Jiotak Shrine.

If you’ve visited Marakuguc Shrine in Eldin Canyon, you can fast travel there to start your journey to Jiotak Shrine, which is located at coordinates (1833, 3179, 0257).

From Marakuguc Shrine, head north to a pair of elevated railways. Take the one of the right toward the crab-shaped Isle of Rabac by fusing a minecart and Zonai fan with Ultrahand. Ride the minecart to the end of the line, where you’ll discover the Isle of Rabac Gallery in a pit below.

Jiotak Shrine walkthrough

1. After you’ve fireproofed yourself and jumped into the pit, you’ll find more minecarts and Zonai fans, and a railway that leads to your destination. Attach a fan to one of the minecarts using Ultrahand, and hop in for a ride.

2. After a short minecart ride across some lava and through a colony of Fire Keese, you’ll come upon a railway switch and a sign with a directional arrow pointing upward. Hit the sign with an arrow, and it will divert the track to steer you left. (Don’t worry if you miss it the first time; the forward/right hand path is a loop.)

3. After taking the left hand path, you’ll continue onward until you reach a cave with a spiraling, multi-level track — and a hill in the center of the cave where two Moblins, two Octoroks, and colonies of Fire Keese await you at the end of the track. A couple Bokoblins hiding elsewhere in the cave will also take potshots at you, so be ready for a fight.

4. Once you’ve defeated the monsters, you’ll see Jiotak Shrine from the hill if you’re facing northeast. Facing north, you’ll see another railway switch sign that will change the track direction and make it possible to reach Jiotak Shrine. Shoot it with an arrow.

5. Craft a new Zonai fan-powered minecart using Ultrahand, and return on the track you took to the hill. The railway switch will divert you to the shrine.

6. Jiotak Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all you have to do is walk in and collect your rewards: a magic staff and Light of Blessing.