Ikatak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ikatak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Frontier region.

Our guide will help you find the Ikatak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

The Ikatak Shrine will be unlocked after completing the “The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest, which will start in the Gisa Crater Cave.

Ikatak Shrine location

The Ikatak Shrine is found within the Tabantha Frontier region. The exact coordinates for the Ikatak Shrine are (-3950, 1138, 0112). The Ikatak Shrine is a “Rauru’s Blessing” shrine that must be unlocked by its crystal. Return the crystal to its rightful home and complete the “The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest to unlock the Ikatak Shrine.

‘The Gisa Crater Crystal’ shrine quest walkthrough

“The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest will test your ability to use rockets to transport crystals.

1. Glide into the Gisa Crater Cave, which can be found in the Tabantha Frontier at the coordinates (-3931, 1090, 0092).

2. Defeat the two Ice Likes beside the crystal inside the cave.

3. Bring the crystal to the center of the cave, just below the opening in the ceiling.

4. Head to the northwest section of the cave to find two rockets on the floor.

5. Attach one of the rockets to the crystal in the center of the cave, but make sure that the crystal rocket combination is stable as you want it to launch out of the opening in the ceiling.

6. Activate the rocket to launch the crystal out of the cave, and use Ascend to return to the Surface.

7. Grab the crystal once it lands, and return it to the Ikatak Shrine by following the crystal’s laser.

8. Enter the shrine and open the chest to receive a big battery.

9. Complete the shrine to retrieve the Light of Blessing.