Ikatak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘The Gisa Crater Crystal’ shrine quest

By Johnny Yu
Ikatak Shrine entrance in the Tabantha Frontier region, which can be found on the west side of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Ikatak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Frontier region.

Our guide will help you find the Ikatak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

The Ikatak Shrine will be unlocked after completing the “The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest, which will start in the Gisa Crater Cave.

Ikatak Shrine location

The Ikatak Shrine is found within the Tabantha Frontier region. The exact coordinates for the Ikatak Shrine are (-3950, 1138, 0112). The Ikatak Shrine is a “Rauru’s Blessing” shrine that must be unlocked by its crystal. Return the crystal to its rightful home and complete the “The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest to unlock the Ikatak Shrine.

‘The Gisa Crater Crystal’ shrine quest walkthrough

“The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest will test your ability to use rockets to transport crystals.

Gisa Crater Cave entrance in the Tabantha Frontier, which is found on the west side of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Glide into the Gisa Crater Cave, which can be found in the Tabantha Frontier at the coordinates (-3931, 1090, 0092).

2. Defeat the two Ice Likes beside the crystal inside the cave.

3. Bring the crystal to the center of the cave, just below the opening in the ceiling.

Rockets found inside the Gisa Crater Cave, which are needed to complete the “The Gisa Crater Crystal” shrine quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Photo illustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Head to the northwest section of the cave to find two rockets on the floor.

5. Attach one of the rockets to the crystal in the center of the cave, but make sure that the crystal rocket combination is stable as you want it to launch out of the opening in the ceiling.

6. Activate the rocket to launch the crystal out of the cave, and use Ascend to return to the Surface.

7. Grab the crystal once it lands, and return it to the Ikatak Shrine by following the crystal’s laser.

8. Enter the shrine and open the chest to receive a big battery.

9. Complete the shrine to retrieve the Light of Blessing.

