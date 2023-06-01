How to build a house in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can build your very own house (again). Since your original Hateno Village abode from Breath of the Wild has been commandeered by Zelda, you can make a home of your dreams with a shipping container-esque customization system in Tarrey Town.

However, you won’t be able to buy and build your house right off the bat. You’ll have to help Hudson (of the famous Hudson Construction) in Tarrey Town first before him and his wife, Rhondson, can assist. Link actually helped create Tarrey Town in Breath of the Wild, so they kind of owe you one.

Below, we talk about how to unlock Link’s new Tarrey Town house and different housing parts you can buy.

How to unlock Link’s house in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to unlock the house, you’ll have to complete the “Mattison’s Independence” side adventure in Tarrey Town.

Hudson will talk about how he’s sad to send off his Gerudo daughter to Gerudo Town, as per Gerudo traditions. After talking to the both of them, Hudson will walk off. Follow him and talk to him again by the entrance of town to hear him out.

After talking to Hudson, head upstairs and into their home and talk to Mattison. Follow Mattison into town and complete her quiz with the answer “Vaba!” (which is “granny” in Gerudo).

Now Mattison will want to take the lift down to the Hudson work site, but the lift operator scares her. That said, you’ll have to cover his view with some nearby construction materials so she can walk through. We set it up like this, with just one wooden plank in front of the operator:

Talk to Mattison and she’ll take the lift down. Follow her down to the build site and talk to Hudson. He’ll note that he needs 10 sundelions, so get crackin’.

You can get sundelions on pretty much any sky island. We were able to find 10 in the sky islands directly above Tarrey Town, which we glided to from the nearby Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

Once you get the sundelions and hand them over to Hudson, a sweet cutscene will play out, and “Mattison’s Independence” will complete.

You can now head back to Hudson and Rhondson’s house and buy a plot of land from Rhondson for 1,500 rupees.

Building your house in Tears of the Kingdom

After buying the plot from Rhondson, you can head out of Tarrey Town via the bridge and follow the path until you reach your plot. The plot is right next to Rasitakiwak Shrine, which serves as a convenient teleport point.

There’s a Hudson Construction employee at the edge of the plot, who will sell you pieces of a home for varying amounts of rupees. The prices are as follows:

Angled room: 300 rupees

300 rupees Furnished angled room: 400 rupees

400 rupees Square room: 350 rupees

350 rupees Furnished square room: 450 rupees

450 rupees Weapon stand room: 600 rupees

600 rupees Bow stand room: 600 rupees

600 rupees Shield stand room: 600 rupees

600 rupees Gallery: 400 rupees

400 rupees Bedroom: 400 rupees

400 rupees Kitchen: 400 rupees

400 rupees Blessing room: 400 rupees

400 rupees Paddock: 400 rupees

400 rupees Foyer: 300 rupees

300 rupees Study: 250 rupees

250 rupees Indoor stairs: 350 rupees

350 rupees Outdoor stairs: 300 rupees

300 rupees Garden pond: 300 rupees

300 rupees Flower bed: 250 rupees

You can only have 15 pieces on the plot to make your house, so you’ll need to choose wisely. We mostly picked utility in our house, giving us a nice home base to cook, rest in a bed, and pray to a Goddess Statue.

After buying the pieces, you’ll want to move them around the plot using Ultrahand and you can stick them together or on top of each other in any way you want to create the home of your dreams.

If you don’t want a piece on your plot anymore, you can move it off the plot and the Hudson Construction employee will store it away for you when you’re done building. Convenient!