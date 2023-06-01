Kurakat Shrine location and ‘Dyeing to Find It’ walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kurakat Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Great Spring region of Hyrule. It’s a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, which means the puzzle is outside the shrine, necessary to complete to find your way in.

Our guide will help you find the Kurakat Shrine location and solve its “Dyeing to Find It” puzzle to collect the chest reward and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Kurakat Shrine location

The Kurakat Shrine is found within the Lanayru Great Spring region of Hyrule at the coordinates of (2362, -0511, 0156). You could soar over to the Kurakat Shrine using the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower or Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, but that likely won’t get you the whole way.

You won’t see the glowing green shrine topper that’s normally marking shrine locations, however. This shrine will stay hidden until you’ve solved the “Dyeing to Find It” puzzle. Instead, you could look for a large skull denoting a bokoblin lookout. Looking southwest from that area, you’ll see a some yellow trees on rock edge. There’s a big, square-shaped block that’s key to the Kurakat Shrine. Head over there.

The other way to look at it is by finding the two lakes between Quatta’s Shelf and Rabia Plain on the map — the lakes are the north point of a triangle created by the locations. The area you need to head to is just south of the bigger lake.

Kurakat Shrine walkthrough

There’s a friendly Construct sitting idly by the large block and a wheel. Talk to it to start the puzzle. It’s got a riddle to solve:

“Dye the white pattern black when the sun awakens in the sky. Then will the scared shrine appear.”

This is a puzzle dealing with shadows. The area that needs to be covered in shadow is across the gap from the block and wheel, and the block itself is how you cover it.

1. First, use the wheel to position the block correctly. One side has a T-shaped indent; move the block using the wheel so that the T-shaped indent faces the Construct.

2. If you’re looking at the block from the side of the Construct, head to the left side of the block. Use the wooden platform on the ground to fill the indent on that side.

3. Now, make a fire at the campsite set up nearby. Pass the time until morning and wait. If you’ve positioned this correctly, the white spots will be covered in shadow and the shrine will open before 6 a.m. If not, you’ll have to adjust the positioning slightly. Here’s how it should look:

4. The shrine will materialize. Head inside to reach the treasure chest that has a magic staff inside. Examine the sigil to complete the shrine and get the Light of Blessing.