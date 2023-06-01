 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yansamin Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Proving Grounds: Low Gravity’ trial

By Jeffrey Parkin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Yansamin Shrine exterior on Zonaite Forge Island Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Yansamin Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Necluda Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Yansamin Shrine location and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Low Gravity” trial to collect the chest and Light of Blessing. This shrine comes with the additional challenge of even reaching it — it’s on a high Sky Island that is hard to get to. You’ll need at least the Zora Armor to reach it, since the first step involves swimming up a waterfall, and you’ll want to bring along some energizing meals and elixirs to help with all the paragliding you’ll be doing.

When you're done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Yansamin Shrine location

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of the Yansamin Shrine Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Yansamin Shrine is found within the East Necluda Sky region. Its exact location is (2349, -1782, 1475), but your first challenge is even getting there.

Your first stop is a small island with a waterfall that is floating above the Peak of Awakening due west of the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. You’ll want to use the Zora Armor (at least the chest piece) to swim up the waterfall. The problem is, the waterfall doesn’t reach the Surface, and there’s nowhere nearby to glide into it.

You have options, but they’ve all got some prerequisites.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using Tulin’s Gust ability to paraglide toward Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • From Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower (where it is cold, so you’ll need the Snowquill Armor or a spicy meal), launch yourself into the air and start paragliding at the top of your flight. Using Tulin’s Gust ability six or seven times, you’ll reach the waterfall after about two and a half stamina rings — so bring some energizing elixirs. When you get close, change into the Zora Armor and touch the waterfall to swim up it.
  • From Josiu Shrine, head to the piston launcher nearby and fire yourself heading east-southeast. Use a similar approach of Tulin and paragliding, and you’ll reach the waterfall after four Gusts and two stamina rings.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link flying on a Zonai Fanplane to reach Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • From Kumamayn Shrine, you can build a Yiga Fanplane, launch it, and fly straight north. It’ll take about seven full energy wells before the wing breaks, and then you’ll need less than one stamina ring to paraglide the rest of the way into the waterfall.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using a rocket fused to his shield to approach Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • If you hang out at the top of the Peak of Awakening, you’ll be close to the waterfall, but it’ll be high above you. Stand there long enough, and a chunk of rock will fall from (near) the waterfall island. Before you hop onto it, though, know that your Recall ability won’t get you quite high enough. A quick and easy (well, easy-ish) way to cover the last bit of the climb is to Fuse a Zonai rocket to a shield. When your Recall runs out, hold your shield out with ZL to trigger the rocket and then paraglide into the waterfall.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link riding a hot air balloon up toward Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
  • From the top of the Peak of Awakening, you can also get high enough with a hot air balloon powered by a flame emitter (or three) and about seven energy wells. Especially if you give it a rocket-assisted takeoff.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link approaching a Construct on the way to Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The route from Josiu Shrine is probably the most straightforward and the easiest on your stamina gauge.

However you get there, when you reach the waterfall island, deal with the Construct on the far side. (While you’re here, there’s a treasure chest in the pond — use Ultrahand to get it out and open it for an Old Map leading to a Sea-Breeze Shield in the Depths.) The Construct was standing on a Zonai platform with a couple rockets. Place those on the platform pointing up and trigger it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link facing the Zonaite Forge Island where you’ll find Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

When the platform drifts to a stop, face southwest. Paraglide over to the tall island ahead of you. You’re aiming for the landing at the very bottom (your rocket ride probably took you far higher than you needed to go).

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link on the Zonaite Forge Island after turning on the fan towers. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

When you land, touch the glowing sigil to activate the fan towers on the island. Start with the one to the right, and work your way around the island counterclockwise.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using the paraglider to travel between the fan towers on Zonaite Forge Island Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

After the fourth tower, you’ll be at the top of the island. Land there, and head to the center to find a hole leading down.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link skydiving through laser grids on Zonaite Forge Island Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Jump into the hole and hit R to get into skydiving position. Because of the fan at the bottom, Link will slow to be barely falling. Use the slow speed to maneuver around and then hold R to dive through the series of laser grids.

At the bottom, you’ll find a healing pool of water, a Zonai device dispenser, and Yansamin Shrine.

Yansamin Shrine walkthrough

Yansamin Shrine is a Proving Grounds challenge, so it strips all of your equipment and armor away and tasks you with defeating a handful of Constructs with just what you can find or scavenge. And this time you’re in low gravity.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using a rocket shield to fly in Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Grab the long stick, wooden stick, and old wooden shield on your left as you enter.

2. Start on the left and climb up the platforms to take out your first Construct.

3. Fuse a rocket to your shield, and use it to climb to the top of the arena.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link looking down at the remaining Constructs in Yansamin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. From there, work your way back down and through the remaining Constructs.

5. Once they’re all defeated, head through the exit. Open the chest for a large zonaite and then collect your Light of Blessing.



