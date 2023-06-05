Rutafu-um Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Rutafu-um Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountain region.

Our guide will help you find the Rutafu-um shrine location and walk you through “The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal” quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing. The shrine coordinates are (-2995, 3102, 0515).

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Rutafu-um Shrine location

The Rutafu-um Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountain region, inside the Hebra Mountain Northwest Cave. The entrance is located at coordinates (-2988, 3182, 0570), and the closest landmark is the cabin called Selmie’s Spot (-2958, 3136, 0571), which has a great big bonfire burning by its entrance. With the cabin door to your back, head to your right to to find the cave entrance. It’s a nearly straight drop down with no pool of water to catch you, so use the glider safely land.

Hebra Mountain Northwest Cave is one large room with a pool of freezing water at the center. There is a camp of four Bokoblins on the edge, and the shrine platform is past their camp on a small ridge. Head to the empty shrine platform to accept the “The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal” quest from the shrine.

‘The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal’ walkthrough

As the crystal’s guiding green beam indicates, it’s at the bottom of the small pond at the cave’s center. Unfortunately, the pond is full of freezing water, and no level of cold resistant elixirs or cold-weather gear can protect Link from damage.

There are a couple options for fishing it out:

The cave has lots of long icicles dangling from the ceiling. Use whatever you’d like to knock at least three down; arrows or thrown objects will jar them loose. Attach the three icicles together with Ultrahand to create a long stick to fish the crystal out of the water.

Or, alternatively, you’ll notice a couple meltable ice boulders around the cave. Use your favorite melting technique — campfire, fire rod — to uncover a chest that contains three Wings. Use these to create floating platforms to get close enough, then use Ultrahand to lift the crystal out.

No matter which method you choose, bring the crystal back to the shrine to complete the quest and restore the shrine.

Enter the shrine to accept Rauru’s Blessing, which includes a chest with Topaz inside. Approach the dais to accept the Light of Blessing.

The Hebra Mountain Northwest Cave Bubbulfrog

Before you leave, grab everything else this cave has to offer, including two hearty truffles along its edges.

The Bubbulfrog is actually easiest to get on your way out. Return to the side of the cave where the entrance shaft is. You’ll see a small mound of rock in the center; stand on it facing the pond. Activate Ascend, and take two steps towards the pond, so the cave entrance shaft is barely visible. You will then be able to Ascend directly into a small chamber where the Bubbulfrog is hiding.