Rutafu-um Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete ‘The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal’ puzzle and receive Rauru’s Blessing

By Chelsea Stark
The exterior of the Rutafu-um Shrine, hidden in a cave in Northwest Hebra in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Rutafu-um Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountain region.

Our guide will help you find the Rutafu-um shrine location and walk you through “The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal” quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing. The shrine coordinates are (-2995, 3102, 0515).

Rutafu-um Shrine location

The Rutafu-um Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountain region, inside the Hebra Mountain Northwest Cave. The entrance is located at coordinates (-2988, 3182, 0570), and the closest landmark is the cabin called Selmie’s Spot (-2958, 3136, 0571), which has a great big bonfire burning by its entrance. With the cabin door to your back, head to your right to to find the cave entrance. It’s a nearly straight drop down with no pool of water to catch you, so use the glider safely land.

Link stands in front of a cabin on a snowy field. There is a bonfire to the left of the cabin. Even farther to the left is a cave entrance in a rock wall, and a circle is superimposed on the image so players can easily see it.
This cabin in the northwest portion of Hebra Mountains is Selmie’s Spot. The cave entrance is circled.
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Hebra Mountain Northwest Cave is one large room with a pool of freezing water at the center. There is a camp of four Bokoblins on the edge, and the shrine platform is past their camp on a small ridge. Head to the empty shrine platform to accept the “The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal” quest from the shrine.

‘The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal’ walkthrough

As the crystal’s guiding green beam indicates, it’s at the bottom of the small pond at the cave’s center. Unfortunately, the pond is full of freezing water, and no level of cold resistant elixirs or cold-weather gear can protect Link from damage.

There are a couple options for fishing it out:

The cave has lots of long icicles dangling from the ceiling. Use whatever you’d like to knock at least three down; arrows or thrown objects will jar them loose. Attach the three icicles together with Ultrahand to create a long stick to fish the crystal out of the water.

Link holds three long icicles attached together with Ultrahand over a pond. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Or, alternatively, you’ll notice a couple meltable ice boulders around the cave. Use your favorite melting technique — campfire, fire rod — to uncover a chest that contains three Wings. Use these to create floating platforms to get close enough, then use Ultrahand to lift the crystal out.

No matter which method you choose, bring the crystal back to the shrine to complete the quest and restore the shrine.

Enter the shrine to accept Rauru’s Blessing, which includes a chest with Topaz inside. Approach the dais to accept the Light of Blessing.

The Hebra Mountain Northwest Cave Bubbulfrog

Before you leave, grab everything else this cave has to offer, including two hearty truffles along its edges.

The Bubbulfrog is actually easiest to get on your way out. Return to the side of the cave where the entrance shaft is. You’ll see a small mound of rock in the center; stand on it facing the pond. Activate Ascend, and take two steps towards the pond, so the cave entrance shaft is barely visible. You will then be able to Ascend directly into a small chamber where the Bubbulfrog is hiding.

Link stands on a small rock mound facing the inside of a cave with a pond at the center Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

