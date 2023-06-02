Jogou Shrine location and Lanayru Road East Cave walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jogou Shrine is a shrine north of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Mount Lanayru, deep in a cave in the Lanayru Great Spring region.

Our guide will help you find the Jogou Shrine location and walk you through “Rauru’s Blessing” to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Jogou Shrine location

The Jogou shrine is found within the Lanayru Great Spring region. Looking at the map, you’ll want to head to the river in the deep canyon of the East Necluda region, where you’ll find a stone bridge along the water called Lanayru Road - East Gate.

Hop off the bridge toward the water and glide (or swim) eastward. You’ll soon reach an underground cave — specifically, the Lanayru Road East Cave.

Head through this cave to reach the shrine’s coordinates (3346, -1187, 0057), although of course you’ll face some challenges along the way.

At the outset, this cave is mostly filled with water, so if you have the Zora Armor or food that increases your swim speed, use it to your advantage. As you head eastward, deeper into the cave, you’ll run into Octoroks and glowing cave fish along the way, as well as Ore Deposits that you can smash open to find precious gems.

Keep on heading east, further and further into the watery cave, until you hit land — and a Rock Like, who will spit boulders at you until you defeat it. Keep on going, still eastward, into a large cavern. In the center of this room, you’ll be able to see the green glow of the exterior of Jogou Shrine peeking out from behind a huge rock structure surrounded by a moat.

Before diving in, walk around the side of the moat; feel free to mine more Ore Deposits or grab brightbloom seeds and brightcap mushrooms if you want them. To the left, you might see an opening that looks like it’ll take you deeper into the cave; that’s actually another entrance (or exit) for this cave. To the right, there’s a different small opening with a Bubbulfrog inside.

As you keep walking around the edge of the moat surrounding Jogou Shrine, you’ll run into the big challenge of this room (and this shrine): It’s a big ol’ Black Boss Bokoblin followed by five Black Bokoblins. This fight will be tough, so here’s the good news: Jogou Shrine will be puzzle-free once you actually get inside. We survived this battle by strafing around a lot, carefully picking off each of the smaller Bokoblins before finally conquering the big guy.

There’s an Octorok waiting in the moat as well, but after that big Bokoblin battle, you should make quick work of it.

You have two options to get to the Shrine; the first is the most obvious, which is to swim across the moat and climb up the rock structure to get to the front door of Jogou Shrine. The rock structure surrounding the shrine is covered in water and moss, meaning you’ll need a Sticky Elixir to climb it — or you can put on Froggy Armor, if you have it.

There’s an easier way, though, if you have some arrows and Bomb Flowers. Walk around to the far end of the rock structure surrounding the shrine, and you’ll see a section of rocks that can be blown up. This will reveal a much shorter, easier climb up to the shrine.

Jogou Shrine walkthrough

This shrine has no puzzles, because getting to it was the real challenge. Once you enter the shrine, you can walk straight ahead and open the chest, which contains a Hearty Elixir. After you grab that, walk a little further and get the Light of Blessing.