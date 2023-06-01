Rasiwak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Rasiwak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Akkala Sea region. It’s right on the coastline of Hyrule, near the Lomei Island Labyrinth.

Our guide will help you find the Rasiwak Shrine location so you can solve its “Flotational Brilliance” puzzle, collect its treasure, and receive the Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Rasiwak Shrine location

The Rasiwak Shrine is found within the Akkala Sea region. Looking at the map, you’ll want to head toward the coastline close to the Lomei Island Labyrinth at the coordinates of (4664, 3262, 0002).

Rasiwak Shrine walkthrough

The “Flotational Brilliance” puzzle of the Rasiwak Shrine is a fun one, using floating balls to get through a series of obstacles.

1. Head straight into the shrine. You’ll see a ball and a platform hanging from a rope. Use your bow and arrow to cut the rope, dropping the platform down. Use this to cross the water, and bring the ball with you.

2. There’s a platform on a lever ahead. Bring the ball over and attach it to the platform so it creates a ramp. Head up!

3. Next, you have to cross a larger body of water. On the left side, hanging from the ceiling, there’s a chest with a Magic Scepter inside. We’re going to cross but stop in the middle to collect the chest. The first thing to do is shoot the rope so the chest falls into the water.

4. Now, secure the two balls to the stone slab on the floor. Put the fan on the back.

5. Use Ultrahand to put it into the water. Hit the device to start, but stop when you’re close enough to use Ultrahand to grab the chest. Secure the chest to the makeshift boat, and continue sailing to the other side.

6. Once you’re safely on the otherwise, remove one ball and the chest. Open the chest to get a magic scepter, and place the ball onto the golden target on the floor.

7. Head through the gate that opened to collect the Light of Blessing and exit the shrine.