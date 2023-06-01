Moshapin Shrine location and Lake Intenoch Cave walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Moshapin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon region.

Our guide will help you find the Moshapin Shrine shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the Lake Intenoch Cave quest and puzzle to collect the chests and Light of Blessing.

Moshapin Shrine and Lake Intenoch Cave location

The Moshapin Shrine is found within the Eldin Canyon region, just west of Lake Intenoch Cave. You’ll find it just past some relics where Hylians are mulling about. The exact coordinates are (2678, 1905, 0131).

Lake Intenoch Cave walkthrough and Moshapin Shrine solution

The Moshapin Shrine is hidden at the end of a maze of cavern antechambers, all blocked by big rocks. You’ll have to break them up bit by bit and, well, to be honest it’s pretty tedious! But at the end you get a reward so stop complaining and just do it!!

1. Equip Flamebreaker Armor or down a heat-resistance elixir and enter Lake Intenoch Cave.

2. You’ll encounter an immediate Horriblin hanging on the cave ceiling — take it out with arrows. Continue on to find a Blue Horriblin to defeat.

3. In the first big cave chamber you’ll find rock clusters blocking doors to the north and east. Whether you use hammers, bombs, Zonai time bombs, or Vow of Yunobo, Sage of Fire to break through the north cluster to find an Igneo Pebblit and a chest containing a mighty Construct Bow.

4. Turn to the right to find another cluster of rocks and another Igneo Pebblit. Defeat the monster and then break through to find… more rocks blocking doors.

5. Crack open the rocks to the left to reveal a lava lake antechamber containing a green shrine crystal and a Fire Like. Defeat the enemy, and below it’s the place on the wall find a chest containing a steel Lizal shield.

6. Next to the chest you’ll find a Zonai Hydrant. Pick up the device and use Ultrahand to position it next to the lava lake. Activate using a weapon, and spray water into the lava to create a rock platform.

7. Create several more rocks and attach them to become the base of a boat. To the right of the lake, find a Zonai fan and attach it to the makeshift lava boat using Ultrahand.

8. Once across the lake, grab the crystal, walk up the cliff, and activate the shrine platform.

9. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a Mighty Zonaite Shield. Activate the sigil to collect your Light of Blessing. (And if you feel breaking a ton more rock walls, head back over the lava lake to find several more antechambers with ore goodies.)