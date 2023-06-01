‘Lurelin Village Restoration Project’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“Lurelin Village Restoration Project” is one of many side adventures you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After you rid Lurelin Village of its pirate problem, Bolson and Rozel will thank you for giving them their home back, but their village isn’t in the same state that they left it in. Bolson tells Rozel that he’ll repair the establishments and homes — he just needs a little help.

Read on to find out how to start the “Lurelin Village Restoration Project” side adventure, how to complete it, and what rewards you’ll get.

“Lurelin Village Restoration Project” starting location

Head into Lurelin Village, which can be found in the southeastern section of the Faron region, and speak with Bolson at the end of the path that leads into the village. The easiest way to travel to the village is to teleport to the Sifumim Shrine, which is on the cliff just outside of the town. Keep in mind, you must complete the “Ruffian-infested Village” side adventure before you can start the “Lurelin Village Restoration Project” side adventure.

“Lurelin Village Restoration Project” quest steps

Interact with Bolson after completing the “Ruffian-infested Village” side adventure to learn that he needs 20 Hylian rice and 15 logs to start rebuilding the village.

If you’re low on Hylian rice, cut the grass around the village for a chance to get some more. You can also buy rice at various stores such as the general store in Hateno Village. For the logs, don’t cut down the palm trees, but instead head up to hill towards the Sifumim Shrine. Cut down some of the trees nearby to get logs, and bring them down to Bolson. If you teleport back up to the Sifumim Shrine, the trees will respawn, allowing you to repeat the process until you’ve donated 15 trees.

Once you’ve given Bolson the requested materials, you can start repairing the establishments (inn, restaurant, and Lucky Treasure Shop) and homes (village head’s house and Armes’ house) in any order. Speak with Bolson to choose which establishment or home you’d like to repair.

The restaurant, Lucky Treasure Shop, and both homes require you to cut down a straight palm tree, and use them as the building’s central pillar. After you’ve cut down a straight palm tree, grab the log using Ultrahand and place it beside the building for now. Climb to the top of the building’s foundation, and regrab the placed log. Use Ultrahand to place the log into the two holes, completing the repairing process.

The inn requires you to do something a little different. Climb up to the top of the inn, and pull out everything floating on the surface of the water except for one wooden pallet. Hop onto the wooden pallet, and look deeper into the water to find two submerged pieces of debris. Pull the debris out, and drop them outside of the inn’s walls. Return to the top of the inn, and take out the remaining wooden pallet to completely repair the inn.

“Lurelin Village Restoration Project” rewards

After repairing each establishment and home, you’ll receive a reward from their tenant:

Inn — Five voltfruit

— Five voltfruit Restaurant — Tough seafood fried rice

— Tough seafood fried rice Lucky Treasure Shop — Five bomb flowers

— Five bomb flowers Village head’s house — Three armored porgy

— Three armored porgy Armes’ house — Purple rupee, red rupee, and two traveler’s swords

Once you completely restore Lurelin Village, you’ll receive a bunch of free perks from the village’s establishments.