O-ogim Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

O-ogim Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Necluda region, specifically in the Lanayru Promenade. It’s a Raura’s Blessing shrine, which means the puzzle happens before you head inside. For the O-ogim Shrine, you’ll need to find the crystal and bring it back to the shrine’s location to get inside.

Our guide will help you find the O-ogim Shrine location and solve its puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

O-ogim Shrine location

The O-ogim Shrine is found within the East Necluda region, in the Lanayru Promenade. The coordinates are (2755, -1089, 0100). The shrine location is located right inside a cliffside overlooking the Lanayru Promenade — so if you go to that location and don’t see the shrine (which won’t be glowing green yet), drop down into the watery area below. It’s directly across from a big waterfall.

O-ogim Shrine walkthrough

You need to find the O-ogim Shrine’s crystal to get inside, then deliver it to the shrine spot before heading inside to get its rewards. Let’s get started.

1. After activating the sigil on the shrine, the crystal will start glowing. It’ll send out a beam of light leading straight to it where it lays inside the Lanayru Road South Cave behind the big waterfall.

2. You can’t swim through, but there’s an easy entrance on right side of it. You’ll have to climb the crumbling ruins and head straight inside, clearing some gaps using your glider. The last jump before the cave entrance is long, and you might drop down into a little pit, where you can use Ascend to get to the entrance.

3. Destroy the rocks straight ahead, then destroy the blue rocks to the left. There’s a glider under the blue rocks you’ll need later.

4. Now, follow the green beam to find the crystal. You could just take the beam now and bring it back to the glider, but it’s worth exploring the short cave paths behind the waterfalls to the left and right of the crystal. There’s a Like Like and a Bubbulfrog on one side and a chest with a shield on the other side.

5. Back in the crystal chamber, take note of the fans and steering device on the side walls. Pull those down and bring them back to the glider, along with the crystal. I use Ultrahand to secure them all together so I don’t have to make multiple trips.

6. Set up your glider with the fan and steering device, then secure the crystal to the front. Make sure the glider is set on the rails, hit the device to start, then get soaring.

7. There’s not much steering necessary. Just follow the beam to the shrine entrance. Once it’s there — you can literally just slam your glider into the shrine space — the O-ogim Shrine will open.

8. Go inside to collect the chest with a big battery and complete the shrine for the Light of Blessing.