How to dupe items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (patch 1.1.2)

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, farming items like rubies, diamonds, and Lynel horns can be a pain in the butt if you want to upgrade your armor or just be a wealthy Hyrulean tycoon. Luckily, the Zelda gamers are hard at work finding duplication glitches that will completely obliterate your need to grind out the items.

As usual with these types of glitches, if you don’t want to duplicate items and you want to grind out materials on your own, all the more power to you. These glitches do not prevent you from doing so, but they do provide an alternative for folks who don’t want to sit and wait for rare ore deposits and enemies to respawn.

First and foremost, if you have a penchant for duping items in TOTK, turn off automatic updates on your Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has already patched out old duplication methods and the new alternatives are increasingly more complex. You can turn this off by going to your Nintendo Switch system settings, scrolling down to “System” and then toggling the “Auto-Update Software” button.

The methods we use below will work on patch 1.1.2 or earlier, but we cannot guarantee that they will work in newer patches beyond that.

How to duplicate weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

There are a couple of different methods to dupe your weapon, but this is method by Kibbles Gaming is our favorite way. It does, however, require quite a bit of prep. To do this method, you’ll need the following:

Unlock the house in Tarrey Town

Have the full set of Rubber Armor

Get cart (Sokkala Sky Archipelago) and shock emitter (North Hyrule Sky Archipelago) Zonai devices.

Once you have both of those things, buy display room for whatever piece of equipment you are trying to duplicate and place it.

Use Ultrahand to attach a shock emitter to a Zonai cart and set it up like so:

Turn on the device, put on your rubber outfit, and use the d-pad to select whatever weapon you’re trying to duplicate. Stand on the horn of the shock emitter so that the prompt to place a weapon on the display comes up.

Open your inventory with + and unequip one of the rubber outfit pieces. Close the menu by pressing B and very quickly press A to display the weapon.

If done correctly, Link will get shocked, tossing the weapon out of his hands, but another copy of the weapon will get displayed on the wall. Pick the copy up off the floor and grab the weapon from the display. You’ll now have two of the same weapon!

It may take a few tries to get this cadence down right. It took us about 10 tries before we got it, at which point we were able to duplicate easily after this.

If you’re duplicating lots of weapons, make sure to eat some food occasionally, so Link doesn’t die via electrocution.

How to duplicate items in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to do this duplication glitch, as described by Kibbles Gaming, you will need the following:

Access to Tobio’s Hollow Chasm , which is part of the fifth sage storyline, and will need to be unlocked starting at Thunderhead Isles. You can access it from above early, as long as you have at least 10 hearts. You can also jump into Hills of Baumer Chasm (west of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower) and traverse through the Depths to the east to enter from below, to reach the dupe spot. You won’t be able to actually reach the surface this way, since it’s locked from the top side, but you’ll still be able to get to where you need to.

Lots of arrows.

Notably, you can fight a Lynel directly south of Tobio’s Hollow Chasm at Kamah Plateau, so beat it down and grab its bow:

Once you have those things, you’ll be able to duplicate any item that can be attached to arrows. (This excludes bugs, frogs, lizards, etc. Sorry, you’ll have to farm those little critters like a normal person.)

You’ll want to head down Tobio’s Hollow until you get to around (1020, -2268, -0156). You’ll know you’re in the right place, because fog will start to envelope you — the same way it does in the Depths. The fog will actually pop in suddenly. Your goal here is to be pretty much on the line between the Depths and surface.

Stand at around the coordinates above and point your bow up this cliff ledge. Press up on the d-pad to select the item you want to dupe and attach it to your arrow. (This duplication method does consume one item, so if you’re using a three-shot bow, you’re gaining two items, not three additional items.) Fire your bow towards the side that has no fog, up the cliff ledge.

If done correctly, you’ll see the items floating in the air like this:

If you’re not seeing this, try using a common item, likes apples, to practice getting the shot right. Scoot back more into the Depths if necessary. Make sure that there is fog on the floor around you from where you’re shooting, too.

Fire off more arrows, aiming at different spots. If your arrows hit the objects already in the air, the objects will break and vanish. Do this until you have around 20 items floating in the air. (If you have too many items, they’ll despawn.) It’ll look something like this:

Climb up the hill. The items will drop out of the sky, ripe for the pickings. Collect your items and return back down to your spot to duplicate more. If you have a Travel Medallion, you can place it for easy teleportation and location marking as well.

If your duplicated items are rolling down, you can use Autobuild to place some wooden planks in the ground with a stake to catch them, but you’ll need to prep this ahead of time, as there aren’t any platforms to work with in this area.

Note that if you have a five-shot bow, big items won’t duplicate as well since they’ll hit each other midair and break. For example, when we fired star fragments from our bow, the second and fourth fragments would explode and break, leaving us two duped star fragments. This is better than nothing, but it’s just worth nothing that a three-shot bow will get the job done efficiently if you’re trying to dupe bigger objects.