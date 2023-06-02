Taninoud Shrine location and East Hebra Sky Crystal walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Taninoud Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Taninoud Shrine shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “The East Hebra Sky Crystal” shrine quest puzzle to collect a chest and Light of Blessing.

Taninoud Shrine location

The Taninoud Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains Sky region, after solving a puzzle spread across East Hebra Sky Archipelago. Exact coordinates are (-1800, 3406, 0949).

The archipelago is above the North Tabantha Snowfield on the surface — but getting up there is a bit of a chore. You could find a fallen block for a quick Recall elevator ride or paraglide down with ample height, but here’s how we did it.

How to get to Taninoud Shrine and the East Hebra Sky Crystal

1. Start at the Wind Temple, then proceed east, leaping off the ship and bouncing on the ship trampolines until you’re paragliding east without a safety net. If you see the floating cubes, you’re headed the right way.

2. Glide down until you see the sky archipelago, which hovers above a Tear of the Dragon geoglyph. The exact coordinates are (-2131, 3183, 0951).

3. Once you’ve landed on the big island in East Hebra Sky Archipelago, run to the northeast corner to find a floating Zonai block. Use Ultrahand to assemble a ship out of the fans, batteries, and steering handle. Position the fans facing down in order to initially send the ship above the other floating blocks in front of you — there are Soldier Constructs stationed around the archipelago you can easily avoid.

4. Once you’ve sent the floating block up into the air, use Ultrahand to reposition the fans to blast behind you so you propel forward.

5. Ride the floating block to the cross island where you can see the deactivated Taninoud Shrine. Activating the sigil will produce a green beam to help you find the crystal.

Taninoud Shrine and East Hebra Sky Crystal walkthrough

After making your way to the Taninoud Shrine on the East Hebra Sky Archipelago, you’ll need to use Ultrahand to complete an aerial drop mission. It’s like Operation Dumbo Drop but instead of an elephant it’s a green shrine crystal.

1. Run to the wheel controlling the stone catapult and turn it counterclockwise until it’s positioned toward the floating rock targeted by the crystal beam. Position Link on the catapult.

2. After catapulting Link to the island, run to the northeast cliffside and jump off. Paraglide back around to the side of the island, where you’ll an opening blocked by vines. While still airborne, shoot the vines with a fire arrow, then float into the opening.

3. Run into the newly opened cave and chop down the remaining vines to discover the green shrine crystal. Pick up the crystal and bring it into the opening chamber of the cave and attach it to the room’s floating Zonai block using Ultrahand.

4. Look left to find a pile of scattered Zonai parts. Use Ultrahand to build another ship, then drag it over into the open air outside the cave.

5. Climb on to the floating block craft, then steer it to the left around the island, then straight ahead to the shrine island. Grab the green shrine crystal using Ultrahand to bring it down to sigil and activate the Taninoud Shrine.

6. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing topaz. Activate the sigil to receive a Light of Blessing.