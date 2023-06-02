 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taninoud Shrine location and East Hebra Sky Crystal walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the East Hebra Sky Archipelago shrine quest puzzle

By Matt Patches
Additional shrine work by Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Link standing at the Taninoud Shrine location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Taninoud Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Taninoud Shrine shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “The East Hebra Sky Crystal” shrine quest puzzle to collect a chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Taninoud Shrine location

The Taninoud Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains Sky region, after solving a puzzle spread across East Hebra Sky Archipelago. Exact coordinates are (-1800, 3406, 0949).

The archipelago is above the North Tabantha Snowfield on the surface — but getting up there is a bit of a chore. You could find a fallen block for a quick Recall elevator ride or paraglide down with ample height, but here’s how we did it.

How to get to Taninoud Shrine and the East Hebra Sky Crystal

1. Start at the Wind Temple, then proceed east, leaping off the ship and bouncing on the ship trampolines until you’re paragliding east without a safety net. If you see the floating cubes, you’re headed the right way.

Link soars in the sky near the wind temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Glide down until you see the sky archipelago, which hovers above a Tear of the Dragon geoglyph. The exact coordinates are (-2131, 3183, 0951).

Link falls toward the East Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Once you’ve landed on the big island in East Hebra Sky Archipelago, run to the northeast corner to find a floating Zonai block. Use Ultrahand to assemble a ship out of the fans, batteries, and steering handle. Position the fans facing down in order to initially send the ship above the other floating blocks in front of you — there are Soldier Constructs stationed around the archipelago you can easily avoid.

Link assembles a ship at the East Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Once you’ve sent the floating block up into the air, use Ultrahand to reposition the fans to blast behind you so you propel forward.

Link repositions a fan at the East Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Ride the floating block to the cross island where you can see the deactivated Taninoud Shrine. Activating the sigil will produce a green beam to help you find the crystal.

Link travels to the Taninoud Shrine location at the East Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Taninoud Shrine and East Hebra Sky Crystal walkthrough

After making your way to the Taninoud Shrine on the East Hebra Sky Archipelago, you’ll need to use Ultrahand to complete an aerial drop mission. It’s like Operation Dumbo Drop but instead of an elephant it’s a green shrine crystal.

Link runs toward the wheel at the Taninoud Shrine and East Hebra Sky Crystal in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Run to the wheel controlling the stone catapult and turn it counterclockwise until it’s positioned toward the floating rock targeted by the crystal beam. Position Link on the catapult.

2. After catapulting Link to the island, run to the northeast cliffside and jump off. Paraglide back around to the side of the island, where you’ll an opening blocked by vines. While still airborne, shoot the vines with a fire arrow, then float into the opening.

Link paraglides toward an island in the East Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Run into the newly opened cave and chop down the remaining vines to discover the green shrine crystal. Pick up the crystal and bring it into the opening chamber of the cave and attach it to the room’s floating Zonai block using Ultrahand.

4. Look left to find a pile of scattered Zonai parts. Use Ultrahand to build another ship, then drag it over into the open air outside the cave.

Link finds the Taninoud Shrine crystal at the East Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Climb on to the floating block craft, then steer it to the left around the island, then straight ahead to the shrine island. Grab the green shrine crystal using Ultrahand to bring it down to sigil and activate the Taninoud Shrine.

Link delivers the Taninoud Shrine crystal at the East Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing topaz. Activate the sigil to receive a Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

What is the best class in Diablo 4 for you?

By Johnny Yu and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer checks in with vague promise it’s still on track

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan beats all four temples without Link’s paraglider

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Nintendo announces a surprise 1-2-Switch sequel 

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

8BitDo’s Xbox Arcade Stick comes just in time for Street Fighter 6

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Swing into the Spider-Verse with the best Across the Spider-merch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon