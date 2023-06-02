Minetak Shrine location and Deplian Badlands Cave walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Minetak Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Mountains region, deep inside of a cave.

Our guide will help you find the Minetak Shrine location and collect the chests and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Minetak Shrine location



The Minetak Shrine is found deep inside the Deplian Badlands Cave in the Eldin Mountains region. Its exact coordinates are (0394, 3484, 0068), although you might find it easier to navigate to the entrance of the cave instead at (0304, 3583, 0089).

Immediately after entering the cave, Link will face a steep drop into the darkness, with a few brightbloom seeds and a lit torch gleaming in the distance. Collect these or use your own stash of brightbloom seeds to light up the area.

At first, the cave will be empty except for Ore Deposits, brightbloom seeds, and brightcap mushrooms. Steel yourself, because there will be a lot of Horriblins to fight in this cave before you reach Minetak Shrine. But also, soothe yourself with the knowledge that the shrine doesn’t contain a puzzle; battling Horriblins and trekking through the cave are enough to earn you a blessing from Rauru.

The cave’s corridors are a bit twisty and circuitous, but the area is not that big, and if you collect all of the cave’s resources as you go, you’ll be able to avoid walking in circles and getting lost. At the first fork in the cave, we headed left and ran into a Blue Horriblin hanging from the ceiling. (By the way, if you instead head right at this fork, then turn left, you’ll find this cave’s Bubbulfrog.)

After you get past the first Blue Horriblin, the cavern will open up slightly into an area with another Blue Horriblin and a Silver Horriblin. Defeating them will unlock a treasure chest on a wooden platform; use Ascend to get up there and grab the Soldier’s-Claymore Stick.

Head into the next cavern where you’ll find another two Blue Horriblins and a Silver Horriblin, as well as yet another chest (on a wooden platform) that will unlock as soon as you defeat these three enemies. This second chest contains a Forest Dweller’s Spear.

Hop off of that wooden platform and turn right; this corridor is almost completely dark, so fire off a brightbloom seed or two for visibility. You’ll run into a Fire Chuchu on the way; fire an arrow at it from a safe distance and collect the red chuchu jellies. Bear left at the fork and you’ll find a Fire Like and some more Ore Deposits.

Turn back around and take the other fork, and you’ll see Minetak Shrine on your right-hand side. You made it!

Minetak Shrine walkthrough

This shrine has no puzzles; that cave battle was enough to earn you a blessing from Rauru. Once you enter the shrine, walk straight ahead and open the chest, which contains a Big Battery. Then walk a little further and get the Light of Blessing.