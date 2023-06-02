Otak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Otak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains region.

Our guide will help you find the Otak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Traps” to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Otak Shrine location

The Otak Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains region, around the Icefall Foothills near the northwest corner of the map. The exact coordinates are (-4391, 3714, 0212).

Otak Shrine and “Proving Grounds: Traps” walkthrough

The “Proving Grounds: Traps” quest in the Otak Shrine pits an arsenal-less Link against a number of Soldier Constructs. There are a number of traps scattered around the room, allowing you to go full Home Alone on the killer bots.

1. As you enter the shrine, grab the Thick Stick, Old Wooden Bow, and arrows. You’ll need them to stave off the bots and fusions later.

2. Upon entrance you’ll find two Soldier Constructs to the right. The one swinging a Zonai Longsword will approach — and you should let it. Break out your bow and aim for the torch hanging above some dry leaves. Time it just right to catch the Construct in the flame, then knock it out.

3. Head up the stairs to the right to find a boulder and use Fuse to create a hammer. Then knock out the Construct firing arrows your way. No tricks here — just bust it up with the newly acquired Zonai longsword.

4. Head straight across the upper platform to catch the sight of two more Constructs. When they home in on your presence (watch for the yellow exclamation points), lure them down the stairs to the mini room in the middle propped up by the rock pillar. Smash the pillar when the Constructs are standing in the shadow of the mini room to crush them with a big block. Then in your best Macaulay Culkin impression, say, “You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?”

5. Head back up the stairs to find a Construct who likely did not follow you down the stairs and who will be very surprised to learn a hero is bashing his buddies apart! Grab the lit torch with Ultrahand to throw a flame toward the dry leaves on the platform and light up the Construct. As it runs for safety, clobber it.

6. Run down the stairs and to your right to find another staircase leading up to two more Constructs. There are dry leaves for fire-setting but with the current equipment, they’re easy to charge and take out. Have fun!

7. With all the Constructs bested, run into the now open chamber containing the sigil. Open the available chest to find a mighty Construct bow and activate the sigil to receive a Light of Blessing.