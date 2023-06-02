‘Voe and You’ classroom solutions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can help some female Gerudos get accustomed to talking to men in the “Voe and You” class. There’s no reward for doing this, apart from seeing some pretty funny interactions.

This notably is the use for the flower garland in Kakariko Village, but again, there’s no actual tangible reward (that we know of) for doing this bit other than getting to chuckle at some funny dialog.

At night in the Gerudo Shelter, Ashai teaches three Gerudo women how to talk to men. Each one has a problem when facing you, so you’ll need to help them out by having certain items on hand or equipped to allow them to pass the lesson. We list out the solutions below.

Nali’s Voe and You solution

Nali is the first Gerudo and she can’t look a voe in the eye. So equip a mask or face-covering head equip to get her over her nerves. You can use Majora’s Mask, but we used the silly Ravio’s Hood. We’re not sure which other specific head coverings work, but you are probably fine as long as Link’s face is covered.

Pritana’s Voe and You solution

Pritana needs a drink before she can talk to a man. Buy a Noble Pursuit from the canteen for 20 rupees and you’ll be able to hand it to her.

If you’ve cleared “Riju of Gerudo Town,” the canteen will be outside in the northern part of town, marked by a martini glass on your map. If you haven’t, the canteen will be inside the shelter, marked with a bottle icon on a piece of cloth.

Deltan’s Voe and You solution

Deltan wants an accessory from a town in Necluda — specifically the ring flower garland from Kakariko Village. Head over, buy the garland from the little girl for 5 rupees, and Fuse it to one of your weapons or shields. Once you have it Fused, start the lesson and Deltan will notice the flowers and pass the course.