Suariwak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Suariwak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Suariwak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “The Yiga Clan Exam” side adventure to collect the chests and Light of Blessing.

In order to get to this shrine, you’ll need the full Yiga Clan Armor set to infiltrate a Yiga hideout.

‘The Yiga Clan Exam’ side adventure and Suariwak Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Suariwak Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region. It’s already a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, meaning that you will get your reward once you get into the shrine — which seems straightforward enough. That said, getting to the shrine is still a challenge.

In order to actually get to the shrine, you’ll need to complete “The Yiga Clan Exam” side adventure. You can start it by doing the following:

1. Head to the door in the cliffside marked below to get to the Yiga Blademaster Station, while decked out in the full Yiga Clan Armor set:

2. Talk to the blademaster inside. He’ll task you with placing five mighty bananas at five Yiga Clan altars nearby. Luckily, all of the five spots you have to go to are marked on your map, as long as you set this side adventure as your focus in the quest menu. The altars in question aren’t hard to find, as they have torches around them to make them stand out a bit more like so:

2a. However, two of the altars are in caves, so if you’re just running around on top of the Gerudo cliffs, you’re in the wrong spot. You can find the entrance to Mount Nabooru Cave here:

2b. And you can find the entrance to the Gerudo Canyon Mine here:

3. Once you’re done, head back to the Yiga Clan blademaster, and he’ll let you into the door behind him. Head into the door to grab a ruby and an eightfold longblade from the chests directly in front.

4. For the Bubbulfrog, head into the hole to the left. The Bubbulfrog will be chilling in there, alongside some ore deposits.

5. After taking out the Bubbulfrog, head back to the room with the chests to enter the shrine, grab the Big Battery Zonai device from the chest, and claim your Blessing of Light.