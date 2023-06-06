Tokiy Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tokiy Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Tokiy Shrine location and walk you through the “The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal” shrine quest to collect the treasure and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Tokiy Shrine location

The Tokiy Shrine is found within the West Necluda region. It is underground, so you will need to navigate a pretty deep cave to arrive at your destination. It can be hard to find, so the shrine quest walkthrough below will give step-by-step instructions on how to get there. Its exact coordinates are: (2304, -2377, -0028).

‘The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal’ shrine quest walkthrough

The tricky part about doing this quest is finding it. Once you locate it, the quest is a pretty straightforward challenge that requires you to carry a crystal as you dodge falling rocks. Here are the full instructions.

To start the “The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal” shrine quest and find Tokiy Shrine, you will need to start by traveling to a lake called Oakle’s Navel, which is located almost directly west of Hateno Village. Once you arrive at the lake, you will need to find the entrance to Oakle’s Navel Cave. The exact coordinates to Oakle’s Navel Cave entrance are (2514, -2120, 0010).

It almost looks like there isn’t even a cave there, but if you walk toward it, you’ll see you can venture further in. You can see the entrance pictured below.

Enter the cave and follow the path. As you enter, you will encounter Shock Like. When we beat it, it awarded us with electric fruit, a Shock Like stone, and a chest containing an eightfold longblade.

Continue down the path of the cave and you’ll reach a large room with a crystal in it. Interact with the crystal to start the “The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal” quest. To complete this quest, you will need to follow the light beam emitted by the crystal and bring it back to the location of the shrine.

After you pick up the crystal and start the quest, a door will open into a large cavernous room. You’ll know you’re walking in the right place because you’ll see several falling and rolling rocks.

Using Ultrahand to carry the crystal, weave your way through the rocks and walk in the general direction of the beam of light. It looks pretty stressful, because there are so many hazards, but there is a decent amount of space between each rock so you can wait until it’s safe to continue to walk through.

Once you walk through the giant room with the falling rocks, continue to follow the light and you’ll arrive at a narrow hallway that periodically has giant boulders rolling down it. You can’t evade them, but use Recall on a boulder and that will give you plenty of time to grab the crystal and walk up the path.

Once you are at the top, you’ve made it! You have arrived at the location of Tokiy Shrine and brought the crystal to the correct spot to complete the quest.

Tokiy Shrine walkthrough

Tokiy Shrine uses the “Rauru’s Blessing” template, so now you get to relax. It’s just a quick walk to collect treasure and the Light of Blessing.

1. Walk up to the chest and open it. It contains a large Zonai charge.

2. Walk forward and collect your Light of Blessing.