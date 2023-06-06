Serutabomac Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Serutabomac Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Central Hyrule region.

Our guide will help you find the Serutabomac Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through its “The Way Up” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Though Serutabomac Shrine is located in the floating portion of Hyrule Castle, you don’t need to have completed any temples or significantly progressed the story to reach and complete the shrine.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Serutabomac Shrine location

The Serutabomac Shrine is found within the Central Hyrule region. It’s on the north side of Hyrule Castle, level B1, next to a waterfall; if you have any pieces of the Zora Armor set, you can use those to travel up the waterfall to the shrine, or you can paraglide over after launching yourself out of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. It’s outside and will be visible from afar. The exact coordinates are (-0179, 1170, 0280).

Serutabomac Shrine walkthrough

To navigate Serutabomac Shrine, you’ll need to use Link’s Ultrahand and Ascend abilities, making your own Ascend-able platforms.

1. When you enter, you’ll find a square metal panel on the ground. Pick it up using Ultrahand.

2. Place the panel on the two protruding support beams on the wall so that it rests parallel to the floor.

3. Use Ascend to travel up on top of the panel, then jump up to the next section of the shrine.

4. In the second section of the shrine, you’ll find two metal panels on the ground but only one support beam on the wall. You have a few options.

5. If you want to go with Ascend again, you can connect the metal panels together at a right angle, using one panel as your Ascend platform with the other hanging down to help balance it on the single beam. The easier way, however, is to connect the panels to form a ramp, then rest the ramp on the beam and walk up.

6. The third and final section of the shrine contains the treasure chest, which is blocked off by floor spikes and is otherwise out of reach. You’ll have to build yourself an Ascend platform to reach it.

7. Use Ultrahand to make a capital “T” shape with the long metal panel and one of the square metal panels. Then use Ultrahand to stick the other square metal panel to the opposite end, forming a capital “I” shape (if the capital “I” wasn’t just one line like in some fonts).

8. Use Ultrahand to move your scaffold to rest on the spikes, then jump onto the bottom square panel. Use Ascend to travel up to the top square panel, then jump up to find the treasure chest. Inside is a magic rod.

9. Go back down to the main part of the room and disassemble your scaffold. Like with the previous section of the shrine, you can combine them into a self-balancing platform to Ascend up through... or you can just make a long ramp and walk right up.

10. Interact with the console and receive your Light of Blessing.