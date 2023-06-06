Irasak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Irasak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Desert — at the southwestern end of the map and close to the Lightning Temple. The Gerudo Desert will be shrouded in a sandstorm if you haven’t completed the Lightning Temple, making the Irasak Shrine super hard to find.

Our guide will help you find the Irasak Shrine location and solve its “Rauru’s Blessing” puzzle and get the Light of Blessing.

Irasak Shrine location

The Irasak Shrine is found within the Gerudo Desert area of Hyrule, just southeast from the Lightning Temple. The exact coordinates are (-4159, -3824, 0028). If you’re just arrived in Gerudo, the desert area will be shrouded in a sandstorm, and super hard to navigate. It’s easy to get lost as the map becomes fuzzy.

Irasak Shrine walkthrough

The Irasak Shrine is troublesome to find if you haven’t completed the Lightning Temple in the Gerudo area. That’s why we recommend doing that first — you’ll have a much easier time finding the nearby shrine.

In fact, the Lightning Temple is where we’ll start. The Irasak Shrine is just southeast of the temple, but you can’t just walk right in. It’s surrounded on all sides by quicksand. You can build a long bridge to get over the quicksand, using pieces of wooden slabs from the area. But the easiest way is from the top of the Lightning Temple.

1. Climb or Ascend to the top of Lightning Temple then walk to the eastern point of the square. You should be able to spot the shrine and the quicksand circle, called the Arbiter’s Grounds.

2. Use the paraglider to soar down to the shrine. It’s that simple! You should have more than enough stamina to make it.

3. Enter the shrine to get the shrine with a large Zonai charge and get the Light of Blessing.