How to get the Sky Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sky Armor adds a splash of Skyward Sword nostalgia to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — and you don’t even need* an amiibo to get it. You do, however, need a few dozen Brightbloom Seeds and enough time to scuttle across some lengthy parts of the Depths to find each piece.

Unlike most armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom, this one has no practical function. The full set gives you nothing unique, even if you get the Great Fairies to fully upgrade it.

*You can have a random chance once per day of obtaining one piece of the armor by scanning the Skyward Sword Link amiibo, but you can still find it the old-fashioned way. Our guide details where to find all pieces of the Sky Armor — the Trousers of the Sky, Cap of the Sky, and Tunic of the Sky — around Hyrule.

Sky Armor Legs Piece (Trousers of the Sky) Location

The Trousers of the Sky is the easiest piece of the Sky Armor to find and requires the least amount of trekking in the Depths. Fast travel to the Woodland Stable in the Eldin region, climb the hills directly north of the stable, and hurl yourself into the Minshi Woods Chasm.

The Uihcoke Lightroot is a little ways south of your landing point. The chest with the Tunic of the Sky is actually closer, but it’s much easier to reach if you can actually see what you’re doing. That’s thanks in part to the army of angry trees that comes to life when you set foot in Minshi Grove. Make sure to have some gloom-defying clothes or recipes on hand in case you get hit. Like all enemies in the Depths, the trees’ attacks inflict gloom.

Activate the lightroot, turn around to face north, and you should see a large tree stump. Glide over to it, defeat the tree in the center, and open the chest.

The Trousers of the Sky give you +3 defense.

Sky Armor Head Piece (Cap of the Sky) Location

The Cap of the Sky is under Hateno Village — one of the few places in Hyrule that doesn’t have a chasm nearby. The only way to get there is by taking a detour from the Meda Mountain Chasm, which is just north from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower.

Drop down the chasm, and then activate the Yikot Lightroot to your west. It isn’t essential, but it does make navigating the path you need to take easier. Head east from the lightroot. You want to take roughly this path.

Stick to the northern edge, and use Brightbloom Seeds to light the way. The path drops into a valley more than once, and while it’s fine to take that route, climbing out of it to reach the next lightroot is a pain.

You’ll eventually reach the Hateno Mine and Kimnaz Lightroot. Activate it, and either deal with the Yiga threat around the forge or ignore it for now. Keep traveling northeast until you reach Kisihayam Lightroot on the outskirts of Retsam Grove.

This grove is also full of angry trees, and the chest with the Cap of the Sky is in a hollowed-out tree trunk again.

The Cap of the Sky grants you +3 defense.

Sky Armor Chest Piece (Tunic of the Sky) Location

The Tunic of the Sky takes a little longer to reach, and has an extra challenge along the way. This piece of the set is under the Lanayru Wetlands, and while you might think the chasm at the swamp’s northern end is the easiest way to get there, you’d be wrong. The area of the Depths that it drops you in is cut off by sheer rock walls from the location where the tunic is.

Instead, start from the East Hill Chasm in Kakariko Village, which you may remember if you completed the Trip Through History side quest. This chasm drops you just north of the Abandoned Kakariko Mine. Activate the Arusakam Lightroot there, and make your way west and slightly north.

Your goal is the Korom Lightroot, followed by the Korakut Lightroot north of that. The route here is fairly routine — dips, peaks, gloom puddles, the occasional Stalfos or Gloom Keese. The route between Korakut Lightroot and your next location, Nojoj Lightroot, has something much more dangerous: a Blue-White Frox.

These are tough little (big, very big) monsters, but the parts they drop are excellent for fusion and cooking elixirs.

You can also just give it a wide berth and ignore the fight altogether.

Nojoj Lightroot is right by Crenel Canyon Mine, at the center of which is the chest containing the Tunic of the Sky. This piece also has a base armor value of +3 defense.

