Jojon Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jojon Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Fields region.

Our guide will help you find the Jojon Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Rotation” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Jojon Shrine location

The Jojon Shrine is found within the Hyrule Fields region. The exact coordinates for the shrine are (1202, 0329, 0027). The Jojon Shrine is located inside of the Crenel Peak Cave, whose entrance can be a little difficult to find. Find out the cave’s location in the section below.

How to get to the Jojon Shrine in Zelda: TOTK

Grid View Photo illustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Before heading into the cave, we recommend you bring a few weapons or ingredients that are capable of destroying rocks.

1. Travel to the coast to the north of the Moor Garrison Ruins, which can be found to the west of Mercay Island.

2. Head north until you can find a large piece of rubble embedded into the side of the hill.

3. Look to the left of the rubble to find the Crenel Peak Cave’s entrance, and enter the cave.

4. Defeat the Horriblin inside to find a rock wall on your left and right.

5. Destroy the rock wall on the right to find a pool of water and another rock wall across from you.

6. Start breaking the rock wall, but focus on the right side of the wall — you’re going to head in that direction.

7. Once you’ve broken through the rock wall, you will find another passageway that will lead you directly to the Jojon Shrine.

Jojon Shrine walkthrough

In the “Proving Grounds: Rotation” challenge, you’ll need to eliminate a total of five Constructs to complete the shrine. You’ll be stripped of your equipment, and must use the materials given to you to defeat all of the Constructs inside.

1. Drop down to the bottom floor to find a lone Construct.

2. Defeat them and Fuse their horn to your weapon of choice.

3. Return to the middle floor by using the spring in the bottom left hand corner of the bottom floor. To use the spring, stand on top of it and then swing at it with your weapon.

4. Defeat the two Constructs on the first floor using the weapons given to you.

5. Proceed to the right side of the room to find a large cog wheel.

6. Use Recall on the cog wheel, and ride it up to the next floor.

7. Defeat the two Constructs on the top floor to eliminate all of the Constructs.

8. Proceed to the shrine’s exit and open the chest to retrieve a magic rod.

9. Complete the shrine to receive the Light of Blessing.