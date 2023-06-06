Gikaku Shrine location and Sky Mine walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gikaku Shrine is a shrine located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Akkala Highlands Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Gikaku Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the Sky Mine crystal quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Gikaku Shrine location

The Gikaku Shrine is found within the Akkala Highlands Sky region, hovering above the Rist Peninsula and Malin Bay on the east of the continent. Specifically, it’s part of the Akkala Sea Sky and Sky Mines location. The exact coordinates are (4506, 2164, 1155).

Gikaku Shrine and Sky Mine Crystal walkthrough

Gikaku Shrine is a walk in the park... although the park is the Sky Mines in Akkala Sea Sky, and the walking is more avoiding robots who are trying to kill you while you paraglide to and fro.

1. Activate the Gikaku Shrine base, then head to the stone circle on the southwest spoke of the island to trigger the Sky Mine sigil and activate the island’s inner-circle catapult.

2. Catapult up to the next island, northeast of the shrine. Glide down to safety and take out the Construct with a bow and rocket arrows.

3. Jump aboard the hovering block where the Construct was perched, then use Ultrahand to attach rockets upward for a vertical boost. Activating the rockets should blast you up above all visible islands.

4. After the hover block has come to a standstill, face southwest and paraglide toward the small island containing a cluster of luminous rock. The shrine’s beam should lead you directly to the crystal, which is slightly obscured by all the glowing blue ore.

5. Grab the crystal and approach the north-northwest edge of the island — you should see the shrine below you. Chuck the green crystal off the ledge and glide down to the original island. Carry the crystal to the shrine.

6. Enter the shrine to find a treasure chest containing a ruby, then activate the sigil to receive a Light of Blessing.