Ninjis Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ninjis Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Hyrule Forest region.

Our guide will help you find the Ninjis Shrine location in the Lost Woods, which is the shrine’s puzzle itself, like other Rauru’s Blessing shrines. Inside, you’ll be able to collect the treasure chest and the Light of Blessing.

This shrine is inaccessible unless you clear the gloom around the Great Deku Tree, where the Koroks live — so you’ll want to prepare for that before heading in, too.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Ninjis Shrine location

Ninjis Shrine is located within the Great Hyrule Forest region of Hyrule at the coordinates of (0353, 1890, 0178).

To reach the Korok Forest, you’ll have to first visit Musanokir Shrine (via the Depths) and then get rid of the gloom infecting the Great Deku Tree.

Once the Koroks are happy again, you’ll have access to three additional shrines — Ninjis, Pupunke, and Sakunbomar. Each has its own shrine quest associated with it.

Before you head to Ninjis Shrine, though, you’ve got to find Maca outside the Great Deku Tree and the Korok hub. Head south leaving the area and talk to Maca to start the “Maca’s Special Place” shrine quest.

From there, you’ll have to find the Ninjis Shrine itself, which is accessible only from above. Head to the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower to glide to the shrine. If you have enough stamina, you might be able to make the full glide over to the Ninjis Shrine location; you’ll be able to see it from above when you get close to the location.

Otherwise, you’ll want to stop at Simosiwak Shrine on the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago and its Bravery Island. Jump from the southeastern corner of Bravery Island. You should be able to see the Ninjis Shrine from there.

Ninjis Shrine walkthrough

The first step to reach the Ninjis Shrine is to get through the Lost Woods. You can’t just walk right in. You’ll have to reach the Korok Forest by heading into the depths and using Ascend in a certain spot.

The short version is: Enter through the Minshi Woods chasm and head northwest until you reach Rikonasum Lightroot at the coordinates (0410, 2131, -0592). There’s a large stone platform to stand on, with a stone ceiling above. You can Ascend there to get into the Korok Forest.

Once you’re there, you’ll notice that the Koroks aren’t talking. You’ll need to clear the gloom from the forest. Inside the Great Deku Tree you’ll find the Deku Tree chasm. Jump in and get ready to fight Gloom Hands and Phantom Ganon. It’s a challenge, so you’ll want to prepare with strong armor, bomb flowers, arrows, powerful weapons, and gloom-resistant and -replenishing food.

Once that’s through, you can head back up to the Great Deku Tree. Head out from the Korok hub and walk south. The pathway there, lit up by lanterns, is where Maca is. Talk to him to start the “Maca’s Special Place” shrine quest. Maca will give a hint as to where to find the shrine: “In the forest, there’s a wide, open space and right in the middle, there’s a green swirl.”

The Ninjis Shrine is deep into the Lost Woods, so you can’t get there just by walking. Instead. head to the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower so you can glide down to the shrine. (You may need to stop at the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago’s Bravery Island to let your stamina recharge.) Jump from the southeastern corner of Bravery Island. You should be able to see the Ninjis Shrine from there. (If you’ve already unlocked the Simosiwak Shrine on Bravery Island, you can fast travel there to skip the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower.)

You’ll see the green swirl from the sky, so just aim there with your glider. Ninjis Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so you simply have to enter to collect the mighty Construct bow with increased durability from the chest, then examine the sigil inside to get the Light of Blessing.