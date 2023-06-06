Joku-u Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joku-u Shrine is a shrine located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Faron Grasslands Sky region. You’ll stumble into it as you complete the “Find the Fifth Sage” quest.

Our guide will help you find the Joku-u Shrine shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Thunderhead Isles and Dragonhead Island” subquest to collect a chest and Light of Blessing.

Joku-u Shrine location at Thunderhead Isles

The Joku-u Shrine is found within the Faron Grasslands Sky region, tucked away on the Thunderhead Isles. The exact coordinates are (1375, -3339, 0429).

As our “Find the Fifth Sage” quest guide and Ring Ruins walkthrough outlines, completing Joku-u Shrine is all about the journey. The Ring Ruins challenge is technically inaccessible until you have completed all four Regional Phenomena and completed “Crisis in Hyrule Castle” in full. If you want to get straight to this shrine, we recommend using Recall to find a piece of debris to ride into the sky in order to drop down to the thunderstorm-clouded sky island. Else, follow the bigger quest.

If you did the quest line, you can reach the Thunderhead Isles by way of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Run to the southeastern area of the chain and find a ledge that’s primed for jumping. In the center of Dragonhead, there’s a building with a ledge that will allow you to jump into Joku-u Shrine.

Joku-u Shrine Shrine walkthrough

You’ve already done a ton of work to get to Thunderhead Isles. Now...

1. Jump!!!!!

2. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a diamond. Activate the sigil to receive your Light of Blessing.