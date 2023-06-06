How to get the Evil Spirit Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Evil Spirit Armor is one of the toughest armor sets to find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with each piece buried deep underground and locked behind two layers of labyrinth puzzles. The full set increases your stealth and offers some decent defense buffs, but it also has a unique quirk: making bone weapons hit harder. These weapons don’t last long anyway, so wearing this armor set is a good way to get the most out of them before they shatter.

Our guide shows you where to find all three pieces of the Evil Spirit Armor — the Evil Spirit Greaves, Evil Spirit Mask, and Evil Spirit Armor — in Tears of the Kingdom, plus some advice on how to prepare for your journey. It’s a long one.

Tips for getting the Evil Spirit Armor Set

Before you start, make sure to bring at least five or so stamina elixirs to keep you going in the sky labyrinths. If you’re struggling with directions and get lost in the maze, you may want to get the Travel Medallion and plunk it at the top of the labyrinth before you start. After activating one of the ring keys, you could just fast travel back to the top of the roof, run over to the next one, and repeat the process.

A Flux Construct III boss awaits you at the bottom of each labyrinth as well. These function the same as weaker Flux Construct bosses, but their attacks can easily deplete seven or more hearts if you don’t have a defense buff active or you haven’t upgraded your armor.

You may want to take some extra wood bundles and Hylian Pinecones along as well. Throw a pinecone into a campfire, and it’ll generate a powerful updraft that can help you move around in the labyrinths more easily.

Bear in mind that, while you can’t climb every wall in the sky labyrinths, you can climb the walls shown above, using the small ridges as a foothold. It’s a handy way to reach the top and reorient yourself if you get lost.

Finally, I recommend visiting the underside of the Lomei Labyrinth in Akkala first, even if you don’t complete the labyrinth puzzle right then. You can get there by using Ascend at the end of the nearby beach cave, and the Gloom Hands and Phantom Ganon drop the powerful Gloom Club. Stick a Black Moblin or Horriblin Horn on there, and you can take down a Flux Construct III boss in fewer than 10 hits. (Just make sure to cook some Sundelions first, since the Gloom Club saps your hearts.)

Evil Spirit Armor Legs Piece location

The Evil Spirit Greaves are tucked away in the depths under North Lomei Labyrinth, which is in the far eastern part of Hebra, where it was in Breath of the Wild. This is one of the less complex labyrinths to get through, and you can even get through the castle in the sky with just one stamina wheel, since pretty much every route leads to the next key device.

Our North Lomei Labyrinth guide walks you through each step. You can technically walk to the labyrinth in the Depths, but the central portion is closed off until you complete the sky puzzles.

Once you dive into the Depths, cook or eat a meal that boosts your attack, and move toward the boss arena. Don’t step down into it yet, though. You can fire two bomb flower arrows — or four, if you have a dual-shot bow — and land critical hits before the battle starts.

Deal with the Construct, and interact with the ring device. The chest containing the Evil Spirit Grieves will pop up. This piece has a base value of 4+ defense and increases your stealth.

Evil Spirit Armor Head Piece location

The Evil Spirit Mask is in the South Lomei Labyrinth in Gerudo Desert. This one is a little trickier to get through, though our South Lomei Labyrinth guide takes you through each part of the earthly maze and the skyward one.

Dive down into the Depths, defeat the Flux Construct III boss, and claim your prize. Don’t forget to check around the rest of the building for some Zonai weapons, and Ascend through the roof to find a new lightroot.

The Evil Spirit Mask also has a base value of +4 defense and will increase your stealth.

Evil Spirit Armor Chest Piece location

The Evil Spirit Armor piece is in Lomei Labyrinth Island, north of the Ancient Tech Lab in Akkala. Our Lomei Labyrinth Island guide walks through every step of the maze, but you’ll start by following the acorns to reach the maze’s center and activate the ring device.

Fire yourself into the air from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, and angle toward the labyrinth. As with the other two, you’ll eventually land on a small island with Zonai devices. Use the device there to reach the sky castle.

As usual, your goal is activating four ring devices. The mini-map shows the locations as larger beige squares with a single black line, but we’ve also marked them below.

The easiest way to reach these is by dropping down from the top of the labyrinth. Dive into the Depths once all the devices are active, take out the Construct, and claim your prize.

The Evil Spirit Armor has a base value of +4 defense and will raise your stealth. Equipping the entire set lets you blend in among Stalfos enemies — the skeletal ones — and raises the attack power of all bone weapons.

Once you’ve found all three pieces of the Evil Spirit Armor, consult our list of all armor sets and set bonuses to see what to find next, or check out our recommendations for the best armor.