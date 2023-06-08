Pupunke Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pupunke Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Hyrule Forest region.

Our guide will help you find the Pupunke Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “A Pretty Stone and Five Golden Apples” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Pupunke Shrine location

Pupunke Shrine is found within the Great Hyrule Forest region, specifically the Korok Forest. It’s exact location is (0619, 2211, 0164).

To reach the Korok Forest, you’ll have to first visit Musanokir Shrine (via the Depths) and then get rid of the gloom infecting the Great Deku Tree.

Once the Koroks are happy again, you’ll have access to three additional shrines — Ninjis, Pupunke, and Sakunbomar. Each has its own shrine quest associated with it.

To start Pupunke’s shrine quest, “A Pretty Stone and Five Golden Apples,” you’ll have to speak with Damia at (0563, 2160, 0159). From the center of Korok Forest, head east and then northeast along the path of glowing plants. You’ll find Damia standing next to a shrine crystal.

A Pretty Stone and Five Golden Apples shrine quest walkthrough

Damia will ask you for five golden apples in exchange for the shrine crystal and point you to the nearby Mido Swamp.

Follow the path of glowing plants northeast. You’ll have to fight your way past some Evermeans, Stalkoblins, Stalmoblins, a Shock Like, and a Wizzrobe, and navigate a bottomless bog. Eventually, you’ll come to a small orchard (can it be an orchard with only two trees?) where you can collect your golden apples.

Even easier (and a bit safer), head to Sonapan Shrine on Satori Mountain. There’s a much larger apple orchard just outside of the shrine where you’re likely to collect (more than five) golden apples without worrying about getting lost in the fog.

Once you have your five golden apples, head back to Damia to claim the crystal. Carry it just a little north along the path to find Pupunke Shrine and complete “A Pretty Stone and Five Golden Apples” shrine quest.

Pupunke Shrine walkthrough

Pupunke Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all that’s left for you to do is head inside, open the chest for a mighty zonaite sword, and collect your Light of Blessing.