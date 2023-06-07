 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rakakudaj Shrine location and ‘Gerudo Canyon Crystal’ walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete one of the Gerudo Highlands’ puzzles

By Matt Patches
Additional guides work by Jeffrey Parkin
Link stands in front of the Rakakudaj Shrine location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Rakakudaj Shrine is a shrine located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands.

Our guide will help you find the Rakakudaj Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Gerudo Canyon Crystal” to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Rakakudaj Shrine and Gerudo Canyon Crystal location

The Rakakudaj Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands, in a stream to the west of Mount Nabooru. The exact coordinates are (-2036, -1854, 0065).

But to activate the Gerudo Canyon Crystal challenge, you first need to stumble upon the shrine crystal, which is located between Gerudo Canyon and Mount Hylia, just west of the forked road carved out in the valley between them. The exact coordinates are (-1895, -2355, -0001).

Link runs to the Gerudo Canyon Crystal in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Gerudo Canyon Crystal and Rakakudaj Shrine walkthrough

Reaping the rewards of Rakakudaj Shrine is all about schlepping a crystal across the desert. Don’t complain, it builds character!

1. Pick up the shrine crystal and head northwest a few yards to find a set of Zonai big wheels.

Link builds a big wheel cart in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Use Ultrahand to construct a cart using the pre-built four-wheeler and the slab with two big wheels and steering device.

3. Follow the shrine beam north along the road — the big wheeler shouldn’t have many issues rolling over the rocky stream, but if you’re stuck, this is why god invented Ultrahand.

Link rides a big wheel cart in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Once you’ve located the Rakakudaj Shrine, dump the crystal off to activate the shrine. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a mighty Zonaite longsword. Activate the sigil to receive a Light of Blessing.

