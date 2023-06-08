The Depths, the lowest layer of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is a dark world that mirrors the Surface level. The darkness is full of gloom-afflicted enemies, lost treasures, and the threatening Yiga Clan, all of which are almost impossible to spot unless you’ve activated the nearby lightroots. Lightroots function similarly to Skyview Towers, as they reveal a portion of the map, but there are a lot more of them down in the Depths.

How many lightroots are there in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

There are a total of 120 lightroots in the Depths. Each lightroot has a corresponding shrine that can be found directly above it on the Surface. If you take a closer look, you’ll find out that the name of each lightroot is just its corresponding shrine’s name backwards. For example, the Jiosin Shrine is above the Nisoij Lightroot, while the Susuyai Shrine is above the Iayusus Lightroot.

How to find lightroots in the Depths

The easiest way to find a lightroot is by finding its shrine counterpart, and then heading to the same location in the Depths. However, some of the lightroots — like the Apapes Lightroot in the Central Hyrule Depths — can be particularly difficult to find because of the Depths’ layout.

Water features on the Surface create walls in the Depths, so certain areas are completely walled in. You’ll need to find the specific chasm entrance to enter said areas, and they can be hidden in a cave, locked behind a quest, or even located under an entire village. If you’re having a hard time revealing a portion of your Depths map, take a note of the area on the Surface, and remember that the Depths is just a mirror of what you can see on the Surface.

Vehicles are your friend in the Depths! The incredible hover bike is just one example of a vehicle that allows you to easily traverse the darkness. Attach two angled fans to a steering stick (as shown in the image above) to create your own. If you see an orangish bulb in the distance, this handy contraption will take you there with ease as long as you have the energy cells.

What do you get for finding all of the lightroots?

After you activate all 120 lightroots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll receive the Dispelling Darkness Medal. The medal does not have a function currently, but one may be added in a future update. Of course, you’ll also get light down in the Depths and a complete Depths map on your Purah Pad.