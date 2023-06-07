 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Simosiwak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Proving Grounds: Lights Out’ trial

By Maddy Myers
/ new
Link stands in front of the opening of Simosiwak Shrine, located on Bravery Island, one of the sky islands in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Simosiwak Shrine is a shrine on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Bravery Island in the Great Hyrule Forest Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Simosiwak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Lights Out” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Simosiwak Shrine location

The Simosiwak Shrine is on Bravery Island, one of the sky islands in the Great Hyrule Forest Sky region. The exact coordinates are (0163, 1973, 0759).

In order to get to Bravery Island, which is also the place where you can find part of the super-useful Glide Armor set, head to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, launch into the air, and paraglide southward. Land on the circle-shaped island, the furthest south of the group of four. (There’s also a simpler route if you’ve unlocked the nearby Mayim Shrine; you can just paraglide from the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.)

Simosiwak Shrine walkthrough

This shrine is a “Proving Grounds” challenge, so you’ll be stripped of your gear at the outset. As if losing your clothes and armor isn’t enough, Simosiwak Shrine also plunges you into almost-complete darkness. I guess that’s why this test is called “Lights Out,” huh?

Link, unarmed and in his underwear, gazes into the dim entryway of Simosiwak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Walk down the small staircase and pick up two light shields and a wooden stick on your left. After this dimly light opening room, you’ll be heading into the dark; press ZL to hold up your shield and shine its light ahead of you.

2. There’s a Construct on the left, shining its red eye-beam into the darkness. It has a light shield of its own, which it will shine into your eyes; it won’t be particularly aggressive, at least not until you attack. And you’ll have to: Defeating the Constructs is the way to solve this shrine.

Link uses a Light Shield to shine a beam into the darkness of Simosiwak Shrine; on his left, a Soldier Construct patrols with its red eye-beam as its only light Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Leaning against the wall by this Construct, there’s a long stick and an old wooden shield. Grab those and use them to take down this first enemy. Pick up its stuff, and use this opportunity to Fuse the Construct’s horn to one of the wooden sticks you’ve picked up.

4. Head further into the darkness, looking for more Constructs as you go. This isn’t a very large room, and there are only two more Constructs left to fight, but you’re under-armed, so be cautious.

After knocking the Flame-Emitter Club out of a Soldier Construct’s hand, Link uses it to land a killing blow in Simosiwak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. The next Construct is a little further into the shrine, and it’s stronger than the first one; creep up on it to land a Sneakstrike if you can. It has a Flame-Emitter Club, whose flames we avoided by parrying and using Flurry Rush. By the way, there are two Flame Emitter devices nearby, in corners adjacent to where this Construct is patrolling. We fused both of those devices to wooden sticks.

In the darkness of Simosiwak Shrine, Link sneaks up on a Soldier Construct that’s facing away from him and surrounded by rubies Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Look around in the dark for a set of stairs, and head up towards the final Construct in the room. Again, if you can be stealthy and Sneakstrike, that’ll chew off a bunch of damage. This Construct will be shooting fireballs at you with a Fire Rod; it’s also surrounded by three rubies. Once you defeat this final Construct, the gates at the back of the room will open.

Link takes a Bright Elixir in the chest at the end of Simosiwak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. Go through the gate and open the chest, which contains a bright elixir that grants a glow effect (very apropos for this shrine). After you’ve grabbed it, head forward to activate the sigil and receive a Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Summer Game Fest and (not) E3 2023 full schedule

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Spider-Verse’s wheelchair-using hero started out as a fan-art ‘spidersona’

By Susana Polo
/ new

Usazum Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Minecraft’s newest update arrives, introducing a chill cherry-blossom biome

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

How to get the Stealth Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter and Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

How to get the Climbing Gear set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello and Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon