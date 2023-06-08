 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sakunbomar Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘None Shall Pass?’ shrine quest

By Jeffrey Parkin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a Korok looking at Sakunbomar Shrine in the Great Hyrule Forest Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Sakunbomar Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Hyrule Forest.

Our guide will help you find the Sakunbomar Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “None Shall Pass” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Sakunbomar Shrine location

Sakunbomar Shrine is found within the Great Hyrule Forest region, specifically the Korok Forest. It’s exact location is (0166, 2319, 0179).

To reach the Korok Forest, you’ll have to first visit Musanokir Shrine (via the Depths) and then get rid of the gloom infecting the Great Deku Tree.

Once the Koroks are happy again, you’ll have access to three additional shrines — Ninjis, Pupunke, and Sakunbomar. Each has its own shrine quest associated with it.

To start Sakunbomar’s shrine quest, “None Shall Pass?” you’ll have to speak with Zooki at (0342, 2165, 0150). From the center of Korok Forest, head west and then northwest along the path of glowing plants. You’ll find Zooki standing at the entrance to a huge hollow log.

None Shall Pass? shrine quest walkthrough

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link speaking to Zooki the Korok on the way to Sakunbomar Shrine. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Zooki will tell you about a shrine deeper in the forest that’s hard to get to on account of all the monsters along the path.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of Zookie, Sakunbomar Shrine, and the Stone Talus. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Follow the trail of blue nightshade flower heading generally northwest from Zookie. You’ll have to deal with a bunch of Stalkoblins, Stalmoblins, and Evermeans on the way.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link climbing onto a Stone Talus with a shrine crystal embedded in its head Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Eventually, you’ll spot the shrine crystal on top of a large boulder. When you approach it, though, you’ll notice it’s attached to a Stone Talus. Switch to a hammer-type weapon, climb up on top of its head (cephalothorax?), and target the shrine crystal.

When you defeat it, the shrine crystal will fall along with some gems and a Stone Talus Heart. Pick up the crystal and follow the beam to Sakunbomar Shrine just a little to the southeast.

Sakunbomar Shrine walkthrough

Sakunbomar Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all that’s left for you to do is head inside, open the chest for a diamond, and collect your Light of Blessing.

