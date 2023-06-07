Usazum Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Usazum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge.

Our guide will help you find the Usazum Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through “The Satori Mountain Crystal” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Usazum Shrine location

Usazum Shrine is found within the Hyrule Ridge region. It’s exact location is (-2140, -0873, 0093).

It’s basically straight west from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, but it’s a long glide to get there. If you’ve unlocked Jinodok Shrine in the Central Hyrule Sky, it’s a bit closer.

To open the shrine, you’ll need to retrieve a crystal from a nearby cave and complete ‘The Satori Mountain Crystal’ shrine quest.

The Satori Mountain Crystal shrine quest walkthrough

Head for the field to the south of Satori Mountain just north of an area called the Dalite Forest. There’s a cave at the base of the mountain, so watch a Blupee that’ll lead you inside.

The inside of Satori Mountain Foothill Cave is a large ring (with a room high on the northeastern wall where you’ll find the cave’s Bubbulfrog). You’ll find a Hinox patrolling the ring clockwise with the Usazum Shrine crystal around its neck.

The Hinox’s left leg is armored, so focus on its eye and its right leg to defeat it quickly. When it’s down, grab the crystal and carry it back outside to the shrine.

Usazum Shrine walkthrough

Usazum Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all that’s left for you to do is head inside, open the chest for a mighty zonaite spear, and collect your Light of Blessing.