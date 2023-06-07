 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Usazum Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete ‘The Satori Mountain Crystal’ puzzle

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Usazum Shrine exterior Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Usazum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge.

Our guide will help you find the Usazum Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through “The Satori Mountain Crystal” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Usazum Shrine location

Usazum Shrine is found within the Hyrule Ridge region. It’s exact location is (-2140, -0873, 0093).

It’s basically straight west from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, but it’s a long glide to get there. If you’ve unlocked Jinodok Shrine in the Central Hyrule Sky, it’s a bit closer.

To open the shrine, you’ll need to retrieve a crystal from a nearby cave and complete ‘The Satori Mountain Crystal’ shrine quest.

The Satori Mountain Crystal shrine quest walkthrough

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of the Usazum Shrine and Satori Mountain Foothills Cave Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Head for the field to the south of Satori Mountain just north of an area called the Dalite Forest. There’s a cave at the base of the mountain, so watch a Blupee that’ll lead you inside.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link running away from a Hinox with the Usazum Shrine crystal around its neck inside Satori Mountain Foothill Cave Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The inside of Satori Mountain Foothill Cave is a large ring (with a room high on the northeastern wall where you’ll find the cave’s Bubbulfrog). You’ll find a Hinox patrolling the ring clockwise with the Usazum Shrine crystal around its neck.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link carrying the Usazum Shrine crystal out of Satori Mountain Foothill Cave. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Hinox’s left leg is armored, so focus on its eye and its right leg to defeat it quickly. When it’s down, grab the crystal and carry it back outside to the shrine.

Usazum Shrine walkthrough

Usazum Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all that’s left for you to do is head inside, open the chest for a mighty zonaite spear, and collect your Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Minecraft’s newest update arrives, introducing a chill cherry-blossom biome

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

How to get the Stealth Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter and Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

How to get the Climbing Gear set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello and Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

How to get the Phantom Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce
/ new

Filed under:

How to get the Froggy Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin and Julia Lee
/ new

All Altars of Lilith locations in the Hawezar in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon