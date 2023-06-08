Mayahisik Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayahisik Shrine is a shrine located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the [shrine name] shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Retsam Forest Cave” puzzle (all rolled into the Hateno Village Research Lab side adventure) to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Mayahisik Shrine and Retsam Forest Cave location

The Mayahisik Shrine is found within the East Necluda region in the hidden Retsam Forest Cave. In fact, it’s right outside the Hateno Village Research Lab. This shrine is closely tied to the quest line required for getting a Shrine Sensor on your Purah Pad.

Mayahisik Shrine walkthrough

Mayahisik Shrine takes almost zero work, but a bunch of legwork. You need to first talk to Robbie in Lookout Landing and complete the “Camera Work in the Depths” quest. Then, after completing one of the Regional Phenomena Quests (helping out the Rito, Zora, Goron, or Gerudo with their weather issues) you’ll have to return to Robbie and Josha to embark on the A Mystery in the Depths quest. After allllll that, Robbie will unlock the Hateno Village Research Lab and have a new set of quests for you — one that will lead you to the Mayahisik Shrine.

1. After doing the legwork, head to Hateno Village Research Lab to find Robbie, who will initiate the Hateno Village Research Lab side adventure. (Triggering this quest activates the Shrine Sensor.)

2. Exit Hateno Village Research Lab and walk to the edge of the bendy road’s first cliff, where you see the patch of apple trees. (Around coordinates 3769, -2104, 0249.) Look to the left and you’ll see a pile of rocks — they’re breakable. Go break ‘em.

3. When you’ve demolished the stone blockade, enter Retsam Forest Cave. Inside you’ll find the Mayahisk Shrine

Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a magic scepter. Activate the shrine sigil to receive a Light of Blessing.