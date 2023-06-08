Taunhiy Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Taunhiy Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Taunhiy Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Combat Training: Archery” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Taunhiy Shrine location

Taunhiy Shrine is found within the Hyrule Ridge Sky region. Its exact location is (-2400, 0824, 0615).

Taunhiy Shrine is located on Courage Island to the southwest of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. From the skyview tower, about one stamina wheel of paragliding will bring you to a sky island high above Taunhiy Shrine. (While you’re there, you can complete a skydiving challenge to collect the Glide Shirt on your way down to the shrine.)

Taunhiy Shrine walkthrough

Taunhiy Shrine serves as a introduction to Tears of the Kingdom’s archery mechanics — specifically triggering slowed-down time while aiming in mid-air.

1. As you enter, grab the Construct bow and two bundles of arrows on the left.

2. Stand over one of the vents in the floor and hit X to jump. Quickly hit X again to deploy your paraglider.

3. Ride the draft up with your paraglider, and then hold ZR to draw and aim your bow.

4. Fire a shot into the Construct’s head to move to the next phase of this shrine.

5. For the second step, you’ll have to repeat the same process with three more Constructs. Use the four floor vents around the room to get into the air where you can trigger slowed time.

6. When all three are defeated, the gate at the back of the room will open. Collect any Zonai charges or parts they dropped and then head through the gate. Open the chest for a strong Construct bow and then collect your Light of Blessing.