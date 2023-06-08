 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mayasiar Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete North Gerudo Sky Archipelago’s sphere puzzle

By Matt Patches
Additional guides work by Julia Lee
Mayasiar Shrine location at Starview Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Mayasiar Shrine is a shrine located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Mayasiar Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the Starview Island mirror and lights puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Mayasiar Shrine location

The Mayasiar Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands Sky region. The exact coordinates are (-3544, -0320, 1965).

The shrine is tucked away in the North Gerudo Sky Archipelago in a place called Starview Island, which is the big sphere that looks like the Death Star. You’ll start your journey toward it at Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

How to get to Starview Island and find Mayasiar Shrine

Link paraglides around Gerudo Highlands Sky region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Use Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to take to the sky. Once in the air, glide northeast toward the closest visible island, around (-3664-0852, 1965) on the map. (You’re going the right direction if you see the Starview Island sphere island in front of you.)

Link paraglides down to an island in the Gerudo Highlands Sky region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Land on the island to find a Zonai floating block and rockets. Use Ultrahand to blast yourself off toward the sphere.

Link paraglides by a sphere in the Gerudo Highlands Sky region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. You likely won’t have the height or momentum to make it all the way around to the other side of the sphere, so once you’re in the air, head northeast again to the next visible island, and use Ultrahand to build another floating block/rocket combo to get back up in the air.

Link stands on a hover platform around Gerudo Highlands Sky region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Once you’re positioned across from the southeast side of the sphere, paraglide toward the entrance, which faces to the northeast. Sail in to discover Starview Island.

Starview Island walkthrough and the Mayasiar Shrine puzzle

To unlock Mayasiar Shrine, you have to complete Starview Island’s mirror and lights puzzle. Feel free to do your Indiana Jones impression throughout.

Link paraglides down to Starview Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Paraglide down to the center platform in Starview Island. Push the wheel on the main platform to direct the lights toward the mirror on the outer platforms.

Link runs down to Starview Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Jump out to ride the gust of wind back up to the higher levels. On the platform opposite the entrance you’ll find another wheel with a mirror on top. If the middle light is placed correctly, there should be light bouncing into it from the lower mirror’s source. Rotate the wheel mirror clockwise to position it toward yet another mirror just below and to the left of the Starview Island entrance.

Link positions a light in Starview Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Paraglide across the room to the mirror you just illuminated. Push its wheel counterclockwise about 180 degrees to position it toward another unlit mirror on the south side of the room.

Link redirects light in a mirror in Starview Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Paraglide over to the newly lit mirror and push wheel to position it toward the unlit mirror in the center of the room. If all the mirrors are in the correct position, the center mirror should light up and direct the beam toward the yellow sensor, activating the shrine.

Link aims a beam of light at a target at Starview Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a star-fragment staff. Activate the shrine sigil to receive a Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

