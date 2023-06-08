Ren-iz Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ren-iz Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Ren-iz Shrine shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Jump the Gaps” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Ren-iz Shrine location

Ren-iz Shrine is found within the Hyrule Field region. Its exact location is (0756, 0823, 0082).

You’ll find Ren-iz Shrine inside of a huge, hollowed out tree stump at the top of Crenel Hills. It’s about halfway between the Lookout Landing and Eldin Canyon Skyview Towers. Neither of them are exactly close, though, and there’re no Sky Islands nearby. From Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, it will require a bit over two full stamina rings to paraglide there, so you might be better off arriving on horseback (Woodland Stable is not too far) or foot.

Ren-iz Shrine walkthrough

Ren-iz Shrine is a relatively quick shrine where you’ll get to play around with building ramps to launch balls into baskets.

1. As you enter Ren-iz Shrine, you’ll see a long ski jump-like ramp on your left, a crystal that triggers a ball to roll down that ramp ahead of you, and a basket across a wide gap to your right. Just past the crystal, you’ll see a short wall (these are called pony walls, apparently).

2. Past that, there’s a metal panel on the ground. Use Ultrahand to pick it up and carry it back to the pony wall.

3. Place the metal panel so the left end catches the lip in the floor and the right end rests on the pony wall.

4. Hit the crystal with a weapon or arrow to trigger the ball. It will hit your ramp and fall into its target to the right. That will open the gate to the next room.

5. The setup in the second room is almost identical, but there’s no pony wall this time. There are also two metal panels — one long, and one square — on the floor. As you enter, you’ll be able to see a chest to your right, but you can’t reach it yet.

6. Attach the panels together end-to-end with Ultrahand to make yourself a bridge. Place it so you can reach the chest. Cross your bridge and open the chest for a mighty zonaite shield.

7. Back on the main floor, unstick the panels.

8. Turn the square panel at a 90° angle and attach it to the long one in an L shape.

9. Place your L to make a ramp just like you did in the first room — you’ll need to rotate it to be oriented like ¬.

10. Hit the crystal to launch the ball. This might take a couple tries. If the square panel is attached to the end or the face of the longer one seems to make a bit of a difference in the ball’s trajectory — you want it on the face.

11. When the final gate opens, head through to collect your Light of Blessing.