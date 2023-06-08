Sisuran Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sisuran Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains region.

Our guide will help you find the Sisuran Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through “The North Hebra Mountains Crystal” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Sisuran Shrine location

Sisuran Shrine is found on the north side of the Hebra Mountains region near the edge of the map. Its exact coordinates are (-2559, 3353, 0245). It’s cold there, so make sure you’ve got plenty of spicy meals and elixirs or, better yet, have the Snowquill Armor set equipped.

The shrine isn’t too far from the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower — it’ll only take one or two stamina rings to reach it while paragliding (assuming you don’t run into any Aerocudas like we did). You can also dive down to it from Mayaumekis Shrine (below the Wind Temple) or the Wind Temple itself.

When you get to the shine location, you’ll start “The North Hebra Mountains Crystal” shrine quest.

The North Hebra Mountains Crystal shrine quest

When you find the Sisuran Shrine location, you’ll pick up “The North Hebra Mountains Crystal” shrine quest. The green beam will lead you to the shrine’s crystal, which is sticking out of a snow-covered boulder nearby.

Unfortunately, that boulder is actually a Frost Talus.

Ultimately, all you have to do is whack the shrine crystal enough (preferably with a hammer-type weapon) that you defeat the Frost Talus and you can pick it up. But the Frost Talus can (and will) freeze you if you stand on it for too long.

If you’ve upgraded the Snowquill Armor set to level 2 at a Great Fairy, you’ll have the Unfreezable set bonus and can just get to work.

If you haven’t, try hitting the Frost Talus’ body with a fire weapon — even just fire fruit attached to an arrow will work. That will thaw its body for a bit and you can stand on top without getting frozen.

Once you’ve defeated it, grab the gems it drops and Fuse the Frost Talus Heart to something. Pick up the crystal and carry it back to Sisuran Shrine to complete “The North Hebra Mountains Crystal” shrine quest and unlock the shrine.

Sisuran Shrine walkthrough

Sisuran Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all that’s left for you to do is head inside, open the chest for a sapphire, and collect your Light of Blessing.