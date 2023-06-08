 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Otutsum Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to collect Rauru’s Blessing in the Gerudo Highlands

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Otutsum Shrine exterior in the Gerudo Highlands. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Otutsum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Otutsum Shrine location and then collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Otutsum Shrine location

Otutsum Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region. Its exact location is (-4468, -0670, 0509). The Gerudo Highlands are cold, so make sure you have some spicy meals and elixirs or, better yet, have the Snowquill Armor set equipped.

The closest tower is the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. You’ll find Otutsum Shrine directly to the northwest. It’s a bit of a haul to get there, but you can reach it with about two stamina rings’ worth of paragliding.

If you approach on foot (or just too low while paragliding), you might catch the attention of the nearby Frost Gleeok atop Gerudo Summit or the White-Maned Lynel in Risoka Snowfield, so be careful.

Otutsum Shrine walkthrough

Otutsum Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all that’s left for you to do is head inside, open the chest for a topaz, and collect your Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sisuran Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Mayasiar Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matt Patches
/ new

Friday the 13th prices cut before the game disappears from storefronts

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Final Cut finally makes zombie movies worth watching again

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

How many lightroots are there in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Ren-iz Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon