Otutsum Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Otutsum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Otutsum Shrine location and then collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Otutsum Shrine location

Otutsum Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region. Its exact location is (-4468, -0670, 0509). The Gerudo Highlands are cold, so make sure you have some spicy meals and elixirs or, better yet, have the Snowquill Armor set equipped.

The closest tower is the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. You’ll find Otutsum Shrine directly to the northwest. It’s a bit of a haul to get there, but you can reach it with about two stamina rings’ worth of paragliding.

If you approach on foot (or just too low while paragliding), you might catch the attention of the nearby Frost Gleeok atop Gerudo Summit or the White-Maned Lynel in Risoka Snowfield, so be careful.

Otutsum Shrine walkthrough

Otutsum Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all that’s left for you to do is head inside, open the chest for a topaz, and collect your Light of Blessing.