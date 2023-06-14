How to get the Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Horses are for more than just riding inThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With a Towing Harness, you can now pull around your Zonai device contraptions with your horse friends. You’ll also need one to unlock the Great Fairy Tera.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Towing Harness guide will tell you how to unlock and equip the new Towing Harness so you can attach a wagon (or anything else) to your horse.

Earn three Pony Points

Pony Points are part of a new loyalty program at Tears of the Kingdom’s stables. You’ll earn a Pony Point the first time you visit a stable (and speak to the owner) for registering a horse, or for paying for a bed.

Those points can be redeemed for rewards at the Pony Points Ledger book on the right side of the check-in desk as you walk in.

Equipping the towing harness

Once you collect three Pony Points, you’ll earn the Towing Harness. You can get three Pony Points for capturing a horse and registering it at a new stable, and then spending the night there.

The Towing Harness lets you attach things to your horse with Ultrahand. This allows you to build wagons for towing loads (or wayward Koroks) long distances. (Side note: horses really don’t like it when you attach things like flame emitters.)

To equip the Towing Harness, visit the window at the stable, choose customize horse, change equipment, then select the Towing Harness.

You can check how good your horse is at towing by looking at its pull stat when you take it out from a stable. Certain horses like the Giant White Stallion or Ganon’s horse are too large to use the Towing Harness.