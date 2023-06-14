 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get the Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Earn the Towing Harness with Pony Points

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link riding a horse wearing the Towing Harness. The horse is pulling a wagon made with Autobuild. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Horses are for more than just riding inThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With a Towing Harness, you can now pull around your Zonai device contraptions with your horse friends. You’ll also need one to unlock the Great Fairy Tera.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Towing Harness guide will tell you how to unlock and equip the new Towing Harness so you can attach a wagon (or anything else) to your horse.

Earn three Pony Points

Pony Points are part of a new loyalty program at Tears of the Kingdom’s stables. You’ll earn a Pony Point the first time you visit a stable (and speak to the owner) for registering a horse, or for paying for a bed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the Pony Points ledger in a stable Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Those points can be redeemed for rewards at the Pony Points Ledger book on the right side of the check-in desk as you walk in.

Equipping the towing harness

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;Link riding a horse with a red mane towing a wagon with the Towing Harness. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once you collect three Pony Points, you’ll earn the Towing Harness. You can get three Pony Points for capturing a horse and registering it at a new stable, and then spending the night there.

The Towing Harness lets you attach things to your horse with Ultrahand. This allows you to build wagons for towing loads (or wayward Koroks) long distances. (Side note: horses really don’t like it when you attach things like flame emitters.)

To equip the Towing Harness, visit the window at the stable, choose customize horse, change equipment, then select the Towing Harness.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;horse stats at a stable Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can check how good your horse is at towing by looking at its pull stat when you take it out from a stable. Certain horses like the Giant White Stallion or Ganon’s horse are too large to use the Towing Harness.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

How to tame a horse and use it to pull a wagon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to subscribe to Xbox and PC Game Pass

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Fans are going all in on celebrating Grimace’s birthday and declaring him a gay icon

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Dondons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, explained

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to unlock high-tier Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Filed under:

Where to find dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon