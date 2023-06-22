‘The Blocked Well’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s “The Blocked Well” side adventure is one of the quests you’ll find while working for the Lucky Clover Gazette. The Gazette’s “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure is a series of 12 side quests and adventures to complete at (almost) every stable around Hyrule.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “The Blocked Well” side adventure guide will explain how to complete this “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure at Gerudo Canyon Stable.

How to start the ‘The Blocked Well’ side adventure

At the entrance to the Gerudo Desert in southwest Hyrule, you’ll find the (now closed) Gerudo Canyon Stable. It’s right next to Turakamik Shrine.

Penn will be hanging out at a well just to the southwest of the stable itself. It seems Princess Zelda shut down the well and declared it off-limits.

How to complete the ‘The Blocked Well’ side adventure

When you drop into the well, you’ll fall into some water. Head east and smash through the rock wall ahead of you — there’s a rock on the ground nearby if you need to Fuse up a hammer.

In the next room, you’ll face off against a total of four Lizalfos and a Like Like. Once they’re all defeated, Penn will call down to you and you’ll complete “The Blocked Well.”

Before you leave, head back into the well to pick up anything you missed. There are several brightcap, chillshroom, and stamella shroom mushroom in the back room along with a hearty truffle.