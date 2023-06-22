‘An Eerie Voice’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s “An Eerie Voice” side adventure is one of the quests you’ll find while working for the Lucky Clover Gazette. The Gazette’s “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure is a series of 12 side quests and adventures to complete at (almost) every stable around Hyrule.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “An Eerie Voice” side adventure guide will explain how to complete this “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure at Highland Stable.

How to start the ‘An Eerie Voice’ side adventure

You’ll find Highland Stable in the Faron Grasslands. Utsushok Shine is closest to it. (This is also where you can find the Giant White Stallion.)

Penn is hanging out in front and will tell you about a strange voice coming from the Fural Plain at night. It’s been scaring everyone traveling by, and now it’s your job to figure out what’s happening.

How to complete the ‘An Eerie Voice’ side adventure

Hang out at the stable until night, and then speak with Penn again. You’re ultimately heading northwest to the north side of Haran Lake, but you’ll have to stop to talk to Penn again on the way.

Continue northwest until you find the Haran Lakefront Well. Drop inside.

There’re no monsters inside, so just speak with Sagessa to complete the “An Eerie Voice” side adventure. (And then head back down to grab some of the weapons the frightened travelers have been leaving behind.)