‘For Our Princess’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link and Penn talking to the underpants-wearing Zonai Survey Team at Foothills Stable. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s “For Our Princess” side adventure is one of the quests you’ll find while working for the Lucky Clover Gazette. The Gazette’s “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure is a series of 12 side quests and adventures to complete at (almost) every stable around Hyrule.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “For Our Princess!” side adventure guide will explain how to complete this “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure at Highland Stable.

How to start the ‘For Our Princess!’ side adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of the Highland Stable // An Eerie Voice side adventure Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

When you arrive at Foothill Stable in Eldin Canyon — either on foot or by fast traveling to it — you’ll probably notice a lot of guys hanging out in their underpants.

Penn is hanging out nearby and he’ll explain that they insist they’re acting under orders from Princess Zelda herself. And that a couple of them have headed off to tackle a nearby monster den.

How to complete the ‘For Our Princess!’ side adventure

The monster den is in a cave that’s just a bit up the main road heading north. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when you see the mostly naked Drant and Sango at the cave mouth.

They’ll convince you to try to take out the monsters without any of your gear, and they’ll hold your stuff while you head inside.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link in his underpants sneaking up on some monster forces. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Inside, you’ll find a handful of Bokoblins and a Moblin. Sneak around and gather as many of their weapons as you can. Fuse them with whatever’s handy and take out the Monster Forces. Head back outside to retrieve your clothes, and then back to Foothill Stable to find Penn to complete the “For Our Princess!” side adventure.

