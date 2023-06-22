 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’re not stepping on my flowers, are you?!

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Magda looking very angry (again). Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s “Missing Farm Tools” side adventure is one of the quests you’ll find while working for the Lucky Clover Gazette. The Gazette’s “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure is a series of 12 side quests and adventures to complete at (almost) every stable around Hyrule.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “Missing Farm Tools” side adventure guide will explain how to complete this “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure at Highland Stable.

How to start the ‘Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of the Wetland Stable // The Missing Farm Tools side adventure Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

At the Wetland Stable near Tukarok Shrine in the Lanayru Wetlands, you’ll find Penn over on the north side talking to his “little birdies.”

He’ll explain that Princess Zelda borrow the stable’s farming tools a while back and never returned them. He’ll point you to Izra at the stable’s dock to the northwest. Izra, in turn, will ask you to take him downriver (south) to Floret Sandbar.

How to complete the ‘Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure

You’ll need to build an airboat using the stable’s raft as a base and tacking on some of the nearby Zonai devices — a steering stick, fan, and battery.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link driving an airboat to take Izra downriver Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You’ll eventually come to a dock on an island in the middle of the river. Penn will show up and you’ll have a long conversation with him, Izra, and Magda to complete “The Missing Farm Tools.”

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

All Altar of Lilith maps and locations in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

How to upgrade potion potency in Final Fantasy 16

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 2 premiere is free on YouTube

By Austen Goslin
/ new

‘The Beckoning Woman’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Activision is killing the old Call of Duty: Warzone

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon