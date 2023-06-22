‘The Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s “Missing Farm Tools” side adventure is one of the quests you’ll find while working for the Lucky Clover Gazette. The Gazette’s “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure is a series of 12 side quests and adventures to complete at (almost) every stable around Hyrule.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “Missing Farm Tools” side adventure guide will explain how to complete this “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure at Highland Stable.

How to start the ‘Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure

At the Wetland Stable near Tukarok Shrine in the Lanayru Wetlands, you’ll find Penn over on the north side talking to his “little birdies.”

He’ll explain that Princess Zelda borrow the stable’s farming tools a while back and never returned them. He’ll point you to Izra at the stable’s dock to the northwest. Izra, in turn, will ask you to take him downriver (south) to Floret Sandbar.

How to complete the ‘Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure

You’ll need to build an airboat using the stable’s raft as a base and tacking on some of the nearby Zonai devices — a steering stick, fan, and battery.

You’ll eventually come to a dock on an island in the middle of the river. Penn will show up and you’ll have a long conversation with him, Izra, and Magda to complete “The Missing Farm Tools.”