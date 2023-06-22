‘The Beckoning Woman’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s “The Beckoning Woman” side adventure is one of the quests you’ll find while working for the Lucky Clover Gazette. The Gazette’s “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure is a series of 12 side quests and adventures to complete at (almost) every stable around Hyrule.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “The Beckoning Woman” side adventure guide will explain how to complete this “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure at Outskirt Stable.

How to start ‘The Beckoning Woman’ side adventure

Outskirt Stable is located in central Hyrule Field near Tsutsu-um Shrine. You’ll find Penn talking to a man named Nell along the road a little south of the stable.

Nell explains that he met a mysterious (and, apparently, fleet-footed) woman along the road to the south at the three-way intersection.

How to complete ‘The Beckoning Woman’ side adventure

The woman will be right where Nell said she was, a bit south of the stable at a three-way intersection. The woman, Ralera, asks for help saving her “poor, regal friend.” And then she’ll run off. Three times.

Keep the “The Beckoning Woman” side adventure active in your Adventure Log to keep track of where you’re headed next.

After a lot of running around (and climbing both sides of the valley), you’ll finally reach the end of your journey… only to be ambushed by the Yiga Clan. Deal with the trio of assassins to complete “The Beckoning Woman” side adventure.