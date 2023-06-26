‘The Missing Owner’ side quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“The Missing Owner” is a side quest you shouldn’t ignore in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you’re wandering around Gerudo Town after completing the “Riju of Gerudo Town” main quest, locals will emerge on the streets asking for help.

Particularly, “The Missing Owner” is a fairly involved quest, as you’re tasked to defeat a Molduga in order to rescue an NPC. That said, the rewards are worth the time — the Molduga has great materials to use in Fuse combinations, and completing the quest will grant you the chance to craft the Scimitar of the Seven, arguably one of the best weapons in the game.

If you’re looking for tips to defeat the Molduga or if you’re just curious about how to get started, you can find “The Missing Owner” quest steps below.

‘The Missing Owner’ quest steps

There are two main parts to The Missing Owner — the first sees you chat with Cara, who’s at the jewelry shop in Gerudo Town, and the second is to rescue Isha from the Molduga over at the Toruma Dunes.

How to start ‘The Missing Owner’ quest

After you’re done with the Lightning Temple, new quests will become available around Gerudo Town. If you enter the jewelry store at the coordinates (-3831, -2879, 0044), you’ll find Cara. The character is trying to locate Isha, the owner, who was last seen around the Toruma Dunes.

Before you depart to find the store owner, Cara warns you that the area is known for being the home of the Molduga — a massive creature that swims underneath the sand and quickly begins a chase if you get close to it.

Alike every enemy, the Molduga has one particular weak point that you can exploit as part of your strategy for the encounter.

Find Isha

As we mentioned, Isha is stranded in the Toruma Dunes. The spot is around the coordinates (-4765, -2828, 0029.)

You’ll be able to see it from a distance — Isha is standing on a rock, next to a campfire that produces a smoke signal.

Now, you can either talk to Isha first and then get to the Molduga, or vice-versa. Either way, as soon as you start getting close, the Molduga will start chasing you.

How to rescue Isha

Isha is being chased by a Molduga. While she’s safe where she’s standing, she won’t be able to return to the store until the miniboss is defeated. If you need to prepare yourself beforehand, you’re free to go somewhere else and return later.

Molduga is a sneaky miniboss in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The creature spends most of the time underneath sand, cruising around until something — or someone — gets its attention. Then, it’ll quickly move toward its target and attempt to eat it, providing a window to counter-attack.

As terrifying as it sounds, that’s also the key strategy of the encounter. In order to beat Molduga, you need to have the perfect bait for it. For a step-by-step breakdown of how to defeat Molduga, make sure to visit our dedicated page.

Once the Molduga encounter is settled, Isha will automatically initiate a convo to thank Link. Then, she’ll head back, and you should too — after grabbing some really hefty monster parts from the miniboss.

Head back to Cara

Return to the jewelry shop in Gerudo Town, and chat with Cara. She will also express her thanks, and the quest will be over.

The Missing Owner reward

Cara will give you a diamond for your troubles. This will come in handy, as you’ll be offered a second quest called “Pride of the Gerudo” afterward. For this, you can trade 10 flint, 4 diamonds, and both a Gerudo Scimitar and Gerudo Shield for the Scimitar of the Seven, as well as the Daybreaker shield.

You also get some rewards from the Molduga fight. For instance, I got Molduga guts (1 Fuse attack power, good for recipes), Molduga fin (12 Fuse attack power), Molduga jaw (32 Fuse attack power), and both a Gerudo Bow and Royal Broadsword from the chests. As per usual, remember that the latter two are random!