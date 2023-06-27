All Zonai dispenser locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Building any contraption in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — from a humble air bike to elaborate vehicles and Korok torture devices — will require a hefty stockpile of Zonai devices. Having a few bits and pieces on (Ultra)hand will also dramatically reduce the price of your Autobuild creations. You’ll get those devices from Zonai dispensers scattered around Hyrule’s Sky Islands, Surface, and Depths.
Our Tears of the Kingdom Zonai dispensers guide will show you where to find all 29 Zonai dispensers and list the devices inside each of them so you can find as many balloons, rockets, and steering sticks as you need.
All Zonai devices
There are a total of 27 different Zonai devices you can have in your inventory: balloon, battery, beam emitter, big wheel, cannon, cart, construct head, fan, flame emitter, frost emitter, homing cart, hover stone, hydrant, light, mirror, portable pot, rocket, shock emitter, sled, small wheel, spring, stabilizer, stablilizer, stake, steering stick, time bomb, and wing.
To get them, you’ll have to head to a dispenser and drop in some Zonai charges. One (not large) Zonai charge will get you one device, but dropping in multiple charges will get you bonus devices — five Zonai charges get you 12 devices. A large Zonai charge results in 10 devices, while five Large Zonai charges will get you 60.
Each Zonai dispenser has specific devices in stock. When you drop in Zonai charges (either large or small), you’ll get a random assortment of those devices. That means, if you’re looking to stock up on a specific device, you’ll have to head to one of the specific dispensers that can produce that device.
All Zonai dispenser locations and available devices
There are a total of 29 Zonai dispensers in Tears of the Kingdom. All but five of them are on Sky Islands — there are two in the Depths and three on the Surface of Hyrule.
The table below lists all 29 Zonai dispensers, their coordinates, and which of the 27 different Zonai devices each one contains.
Zelda TOTK Zonai dispenser locations
|Location
|Level
|Nearest Shrine
|Zonai Devices available
|Coordinates
|Death Mountain Depths
|Depths
|Mustis Lightroot
|Battery, Big Wheel, Portable Pot, Steering Stick
|2186, 2634, -0962
|Left Leg Depot
|Depths
|Muokuij Lightroot
|Big Wheel, Construct Head, Rocket, Small Wheel, Steering Stick, Wing
|1052, -2316, -0552
|Bravery Island
|Sky
|Simosiwak Shrine
|Battery, Construct Head, Flame Emitter, Light
|0212, 1988, 0755
|Courage Island
|Sky
|Taunhiy Shrine
|Balloon, Fan, Portable Pot, Time Bomb
|-2365, 0786, 0611
|East Gerudo Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Rakashog Shrine
|Beam Emitter, Mirror, Sled, Stake, Steering Stick
|-1776, -2024, 1148
|East Hebra Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Taninoud Shrine
|Cart, Fan, Light, Sled, Wing
|-1711, 3373, 0948
|Great Sky Island
|Sky
|Gutanbac Shrine
|Fan, Flame Emitter, Portable Pot, Wing
|0773, -1265, 1579
|Great Sky Island
|Sky
|In-isa Shrine
|Fan, Flame Emitter, Portable Pot
|0440, -1680, 1443
|Lanayru Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Jirutagumac Shrine
|Beam Emitter, Cart, Fan, Wing
|2914, 0509, 0951
|Lightcast Island
|Sky
|Ga-ahisas Shrine
|Balloon, Hover Stone, Mirror, Spring, Wing
|-3613, 1059, 1656
|Necluda Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Kumamayn Shrine
|Cannon, Light, Small Wheel, Steering Stick
|2852, -2951, 1212
|North Hyrule Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Mayam Shrine
|Homing Cart, Light, Shock Emitter, Steering Stick
|0435, 2821, 1820
|North Necluda Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Josiu Shrine
|Cannon, Spring, Time Bomb, Wing
|1783, -1100, 0918
|Sky Mine
|Sky
|Gikaku Shrine
|Homing Cart, Hover Stone, Hydrant, Time Bomb
|4554, 2082, 1155
|Sokkala Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Natak Shrine
|Cannon, Cart, Construct Head, Homing Cart, Stake
|3749, 1538, 1157
|South Eldin Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Kadaunar Shrine
|Battery, Big Wheel, Fan, Hydrant
|1976, 1220, 1251
|South Hyrule Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Jinodok Shrine
|Light, Rocket, Small Wheel, Time Bomb
|-1219, -1583, 1007
|South Lanayru Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Mayanas Shrine
|Battery, Frost Emitter, Mirror, Wing
|4670, -1023, 1789
|Starview Island
|Sky
|Mayasiar Shrine
|Frost Emitter, Shock Emitter, Sled, Stablilizer, Stake
|-3461, -0371, 1943
|Tabantha Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Ganos Shrine
|Frost Emitter, Mirror, Small Wheel, Wing
|-3457, 0400, 1695
|Thunderhead Isles
|Sky
|Joku-usin Shrine
|Battery, Fan, Portable Pot, Shock Emitter
|1097, -3334, 0828
|Valor Island
|Sky
|Sihajog Shrine
|Beam Emitter, Hydrant, Spring, Steering Stick
|4506, -0811, 1117
|Wellspring Island
|Sky
|Igoshon Shrine
|Battery, Fan, Hover Stone, Stabilizer, Wing
|3436, 0641, 1317
|West Hebra Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Ijo-o Shrine
|Flame Emitter, Portable Pot, Rocket, Time Bomb
|-3807, 2760, 0702
|West Necluda Sky Archipelago
|Sky
|Ukoojisi Shrine
|Balloon, Cart, Construct Head, Hydrant, Stabilizer
|1348, -2145, 0585
|Zonaite Forge Island
|Sky
|Yansamin Shrine
|Beam Emitter, Flame Emitter, Frost Emitter, Homing Cart, Time Bomb
|2325, -1724, 1485
|Digdogg Suspension Bridge
|Surface
|Riogok Shrine
|Battery, Big Wheel, Portable Pot, Spring, Stake
|-1627, -1889, 0002
|Kakariko Village
|Surface
|Makasura Shrine
|Balloon, Big Wheel, Fan, Stabilizer
|1840, -1086, 0156
|Tarrey Town
|Surface
|Rasitakiwak Shrine
|Balloon, Big Wheel, Fan, Rocket, Small Wheel, Steering Stick
|3801, 1564, 0091
