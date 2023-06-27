All Zonai dispenser locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Building any contraption in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — from a humble air bike to elaborate vehicles and Korok torture devices — will require a hefty stockpile of Zonai devices. Having a few bits and pieces on (Ultra)hand will also dramatically reduce the price of your Autobuild creations. You’ll get those devices from Zonai dispensers scattered around Hyrule’s Sky Islands, Surface, and Depths.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Zonai dispensers guide will show you where to find all 29 Zonai dispensers and list the devices inside each of them so you can find as many balloons, rockets, and steering sticks as you need.

All Zonai devices

There are a total of 27 different Zonai devices you can have in your inventory: balloon, battery, beam emitter, big wheel, cannon, cart, construct head, fan, flame emitter, frost emitter, homing cart, hover stone, hydrant, light, mirror, portable pot, rocket, shock emitter, sled, small wheel, spring, stabilizer, stablilizer, stake, steering stick, time bomb, and wing.

To get them, you’ll have to head to a dispenser and drop in some Zonai charges. One (not large) Zonai charge will get you one device, but dropping in multiple charges will get you bonus devices — five Zonai charges get you 12 devices. A large Zonai charge results in 10 devices, while five Large Zonai charges will get you 60.

Each Zonai dispenser has specific devices in stock. When you drop in Zonai charges (either large or small), you’ll get a random assortment of those devices. That means, if you’re looking to stock up on a specific device, you’ll have to head to one of the specific dispensers that can produce that device.

All Zonai dispenser locations and available devices

There are a total of 29 Zonai dispensers in Tears of the Kingdom. All but five of them are on Sky Islands — there are two in the Depths and three on the Surface of Hyrule.

The table below lists all 29 Zonai dispensers, their coordinates, and which of the 27 different Zonai devices each one contains.